GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop, euro at 7-wk low as Italy sale weighs

By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 25 European stocks fell and
the euro hit a seven-week low on Friday, as a jump in borrowing
costs for Italy stoked fears that the lack of a comprehensive
response to a spiralling debt crisis would lead to the break-up
of the single currency.
Wall Street futures pointed to a weak opening after the
Thanksgiving holiday, with futures for S&P 500, the Dow
Jones and the Nasdaq 100 all down 0.6 percent.
Italy paid a euro-era high 6.5 percent to borrow over six
months, almost double the yield at a similar sale a month ago
and much higher than market yields ahead of the auction.
It raised the full 10 billion euros planned but borrowing
costs for Europe's third-largest economy remain unsustainably
high despite the appointment of an emergency government in Rome
to undertake reforms and rein in its massive debt.
"Rates have sky rocketed," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at
Monument Securities. "It's simply not sustainable in the long
run...Here we are now riding to the point where either the
market undo this for the euro zone through these brutal moves in
yields or the euro zone comes up with something which recognises
there are huge problems."
Italian two-year government bond yields rose above 8 percent
while the interest rate premium investors charge Italy to borrow
over 10 years compared to equivalent German debt continued to
rise despite reported buying by the European Central Bank.
German Bund futures also extended losses, reinforcing fears
that debt contagion is starting to hurt the region's soundest
economy. Bund futures hit a session low of 134.27,
continuing to fall after a sharp sell-off in the wake of a weak
10-year bond auction on Wednesday.
European stocks lost ground for the ninth time in 10
sessions. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was down 0.2 percent at 898.05 points and on course to
post its biggest weekly loss in two months.
It has lost about 13 percent since late October as investors
fret over the slow pace of efforts to contain the debt crisis
and Germany's persistent opposition to the idea of joint euro
zone bonds and an expanded role for the ECB.
It was noticeable that the bulk of the turmoil on Friday was
on debt rather than stock markets, with some Italian yields
rising by almost half a full percentage point.
"The market is trading like it expects Armageddon and
equities are trading like they expect some sort of muddle
through, but Bunds are usually right," said one bond trader.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Chancellor
Angela Merkel, after talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Thursday, agreed only to stop bickering in public over
whether the ECB should do more to resolve the crisis.
BANK FUNDING WORRIES
A growing concern in the past month has been signs of stress
in the bank-to-bank lending markets which were at the heart of
the financial sector turmoil three years ago.
Funding problems for European banks have escalated, with the
cost of swapping euros into dollars in the currency swap market
reaching three-year highs of 157 basis points on
Friday.
The ECB is looking at extending the term of loans it offers
banks to two or even three years to try to prevent the euro zone
crisis precipitating a credit crunch that chokes the bloc's
economy, people familiar with the matter say.
The euro extended losses and fell to a fresh seven-week low
against the dollar, dropping to $1.3225 and down 0.9
percent on the day. The dollar index soared to a seven-week high
as funding strains and mounting concerns about the euro
zone drove investors to seek safe-haven currencies.
"Merkel sees no scope for euro bonds and the ECB continues
to make it clear it sees no scope for financing public debt,"
said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"Without agreement on either of those two factors there is
not much chance of an improvement in sentiment towards the euro
and we think it can go lower from here still."
The dollar's rise saw commodities like copper and aluminium
take a knock, while crude oil also fell.
