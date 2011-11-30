GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar falls after joint liquidity move

* Shares jump, dollar falls after coordinated cbank action

* Risk sentiment also helped by China reserve ratio cut

* Safe haven assets pare gains

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 30 Stocks advanced while the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday after global central banks announced a coordinated move to keep funds flowing through financial markets that are being rocked by the euro zone's escalating sovereign debt crisis.

The central banks of the United States, euro zone, Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland moved to provide liquidity to the financial system, lowering the price on existing dollar swaps.

Global stocks extended gains they had already started earlier in the day after the Chinese central bank cut banks' reserve requirements for the first time in nearly three years, easing credit strains. Both measures bolstered sentiment towards riskier assets like stocks and commodities.

European stocks extended gains, to trade more than 2 percent up on the day. U.S. stock futures also pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.

"The move in (U.S. stocks) futures is justified," said Sal Catrini, a managing director for equities at Cantor Fitzgerald, New York. "Whether this solves our long-term problems remains to be seen, but when you flood the market with liquidity, risk assets go much higher."

The dollar index fell 1 percent on the day to a one-week low of 78.119, while the euro jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35067. The high-yielding Australian dollar rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335.

U.S. Treasury debt prices extended early losses with the benchmark 10-year notes trading 16/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent up from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.

Markets had fallen earlier in the day on a cut in financial sector ratings by Standard and Poor's that added to worries about the fallout of the euro zone's debt problems as time runs out for policymakers to quell the two-year-old crisis.

A deal by euro zone finance ministers to boost the firepower of the regional bailout fund, agreed late Tuesday, was seen as inadequate, and the Standard & Poor's downgrade of a host of leading banks fuelled the early selloff.