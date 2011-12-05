CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as crucial euro zone week kicks off

By Richard Hubbard
LONDON Dec 5 World stocks rose and demand
for German government bonds slipped on Monday as confidence grew
European leaders would make big strides in solving the euro
zone's debt crisis at a crucial summit this week.
Sentiment was also lifted by Italy's unveiling of austerity
steps, and expectations Ireland will do the same in a new budget
to be announced later in the day.
European stocks were higher with the FTSEurofirst 300
gaining half a percent, building on last week's biggest
weekly gain since late 2008.
"I'm sure this week will be volatile. There will be moments
of disappointment and moments of optimism," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The week ahead features a series of high profile meeting
among European leaders seen as crucial to the future of the
17-nation euro zone.
On Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel meet to outline joint proposals for
more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they
want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to
tighten fiscal integration.
An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated
implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure
debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while
encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks
off a visit to the region in Germany, where he will meet
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and government
officials.
In a further sign Europe is making progress, four sources
have told Reuters Germany is prepared to soften language in the
euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism compelling bondholders
to accept losses in exchange for much stricter budget rules.
Italy, one of the most severely debt-stricken euro zone
countries which has faced soaring borrowing costs, unveiled a
30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of austerity measures on
Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age.
VOLATILITY
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 0.2
percent. Earlier Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.6 percent.
The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, was flat at
around $1.343. The currency stood about 1.4 percent above
its seven-week low of $1.3213 hit late last month.
"The market wants to see some kind of concrete agreement
before investors are prepared to liquidate short positions,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I see the euro trading sideways for now. We may need to see
negative news that there won't be any fresh agreement for it to
test last week's lows".
On fixed income markets, Italian government bond yields fell
across the curve on Monday, and the price of insuring against a
default was also lower after the country's austerity measures.
Short-dated Italian bond yields were down as much as 40
basis points and 10-year yields were 26 basis
points lower at 6.49 percent, well below the 7 percent level
that many consider unsustainable.