GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P move piles pressure on euro zone assets

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 European stocks and the euro
slid and most bond yields rose after the threat from rating
agency Standard & Poor's to downgrade euro zone countries en
masse if no credible plan to solve the debt crisis emerges at a
summit later this week.
The unprecedented warning also brought to a halt a rally in
global equities that began last week, with the MSCI world equity
index down about 0.3 percent.
The timing of the announcement and the inclusion of Germany
in the group facing a ratings cut surprised many in the markets,
and put pressure on the upcoming gathering of leaders to come up
with a solution to the region's debt crisis.
"It highlights the importance of the weekend," said Jim
O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
"If they (EU leaders) come up with something along the lines
they have been talking about, I doubt they (S&P) will go through
with it," he added.
The impact of the warning was limited by the bearish view
many investors already hold about the outlook for the region.
European stocks as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300
were around 0.8 percent lower, off a five-week high struck on
Monday.
In the debt market bond yields across the euro zone rose but
top-rated German and French bonds did better than the debt of
the region's more peripheral countries.
"(S&P's move) casts a pall over whether the EFSF (Europe's
bailout fund) will maintain its triple-A status, putting more
pressure on the European Central Bank to fill the gap," said
Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
A 10-year bond issued by the EFSF saw its price edge up
slightly. Euro zone leaders agreed last week to
increase the capacity of the rescue fund.
The single currency, which initially moved sharply
lower against the U.S. dollar, was down around 0.2 percent to
around $1.3375.
"S&P has told us what we already knew," said Sebastien Galy,
FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Most investors are anyways
bearish on the euro."
The EU said on Tuesday the euro zone's economy barely grew
in the third quarter, giving grounds for the ECB
to cut rates later this week.
Spot gold prices were also lower dipping 0.2 percent to
around $1,718.64 an ounce.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
S&P said it had told 15 of the 17 euro zone countries,
including Germany, France and four others with the top AAA
credit rating, that it might downgrade them within 90 days,
depending on the outcome of Friday's summit.
The warning took the sheen off a Franco-German agreement,
which the two nations plan to put before the other member states
at the summit to impose budget discipline across the currency
area through European Union treaty changes.
Elsewhere, the IMF approved a 2.2 billion euro ($3 billion)
tranche of aid for Greece, which was seen as taking the threat
of an imminent default off the table.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, citing Europe's woes as a key
factor, cut interest rates by 25 basis points and left the door
open for more easing.