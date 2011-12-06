GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes rise for euro zone deal after S&P warning

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 Global stocks halted their
rally and most euro bond yields rose on Tuesday after rating
agency Standard & Poor's threatened to downgrade 15 euro
nations, but the euro drew some support from the view that the
bloc's leaders might now be spurred into more decisive action.
The unprecedented warning by S&P, which sent the MSCI world
equity index down nearly 0.5 percent, was being
seen as a wake-up call that could help Germany and France force
through treaty changes at a summit this week.
U.S. stock index futures were higher, pointing to a stronger
start on Wall Street.
The euro also recovered, buoyed in part by a surprise jump
in German industrial orders as well as expectations euro zone
policymakers will stitch together a deal to save the currency
bloc.
The timing of S&P's announcement and the inclusion of
Europe's economic powerhouse Germany among the 15 countries
facing a ratings cut has put the focus firmly on
the need for the next EU summit to deliver.
"It highlights the importance of the weekend," said Jim
O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
"If they (EU leaders) come up with something along the lines
they have been talking about, I doubt they (S&P) will go through
with it," he added.
European stocks as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300
were around 0.4 percent lower, off a five-week high struck on
Monday.
In the debt market, yields rose on top-rated German and
French bonds, though they did better than the debt of some of
the region's more vulnerable economies. However, yields on
Italian 10-year bonds bucked the trend, taking implied borrowing
costs below six percent.
O'Neill said Italian debt looks attractive unless this
week's European Union summit is a "complete fiasco".
The shared currency, which initially moved lower
against the U.S. dollar, recovered thanks to a surprise jump in
German industrial orders and the view that some sort of deal
will emerge over the weekend.
Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard
Bank, said he did not expect the countries to be downgraded by
S&P and the EU summit was likely to see some sort of agreement.
The euro was barely changed on the day at $1.342, recovering
from a session low of $1.333.
ECB RATE CUT EYED
The EU said the euro zone's economy barely grew in the third
quarter, giving grounds for the European Central
Bank to cut rates later this week.
A Reuters survey of 73 analysts showed a 60 percent chance
the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.0
percent on Thursday.
The ECB is also likely to offer ultra-long liquidity
operations to support banks, while leaving the door open to
further measures to fight Europe's debt crisis if governments
agree fiscal reforms, the survey showed.
Elsewhere, the IMF approved a 2.2 billion euro ($3 billion)
tranche of aid for Greece, which was seen as taking the threat
of an imminent default off the table.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, citing Europe's woes as a key
factor, cut interest rates by 25 basis points and left the door
open for more easing.