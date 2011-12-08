GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes for ECB rate cut, summit underpin stocks

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 8 World stocks nudged up and
the euro held its ground on Wednesday as a crucial period for
the euro zone began, with investors expecting the bloc's central
bank to cut rates and its leaders to agree a plan to solve the
region's debt crisis.
The European Central Bank is also expected to unveil a new
package of bank aid, with investors looking for any hint it will
intensify its buying of bonds issued by the euro zone economies
struggling with high debt, setting the stage for a critical euro
zone summit that starts with a dinner on Thursday night.
"I have the feeling that euro zone politicians know what is
at stake," Carsten Brzeski, senior economist for ING, told
Reuters Insider.
"I think they would try to do really everything to get their
act together and to come off with some tangible results at the
end of this summit," he said.
The euro was little changed at around $1.3415, having
got a slight lift after two clearing houses cut the margin
requirements on Italian bonds, a sign that pressure on the
indebted country's debt had eased slightly.
The euro had risen in the Asian session after the Nikkei
business daily said the G20 was preparing a $600 billion lending
facility for the IMF to help Europe, but the effect faded after
it was denied by G20 and IMF officials.
The single currency has gained 1.5 percent since it struck a
seven-week low of $1.3213 on Nov. 25, but investors are still
wary of going further as many do not believe any short-term fix
for the sovereign debt crisis will go far enough.
Global equities were up slightly, enjoying a brisk rally
which has seen the MSCI All-Country World Index
bound up 9 percent since the start of last week, mainly on hopes
that the threat of financial meltdown would force European
leaders to come up with a coherent plan to save the euro.
A Reuters survey of 73 analysts showed a 60-percent chance
the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points for the second month
running, back to the record low of 1.0 percent it reached during
the financial crisis in 2009.
Underling the case for a rate cut, the Bank of France said
French growth will stall in the final quarter of the year,
flagging a slowdown to zero growth after the euro zone's
second-biggest economy grew 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.
German government bonds edged higher before the anticipated
rate cut and the EU summit although most investors remained
sidelined by uncertainty over whether politicians will do enough
to stem the crisis.
Bonds from highly indebted countries on the euro zone
periphery were also broadly steady after yields began to rise
again on Wednesday when a German official dampened expectations
of major breakthroughs at the summit.