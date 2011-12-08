GLOBAL MARKETS-Fears grow over EU summit outcome, euro falls

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 8 World stocks eased and the
euro fell on Thursday after a euro zone official added to signs
playing down expectations for what may emerge from two crucial
days of meetings aimed at quelling the bloc's debt crisis.
The official told Reuters countries are likely to agree to
lend 150 billion euros to the IMF via bilateral loans from their
central banks - read by markets as a low number - and said a
proposal to give the euro zone's permanent bailout fund a
banking licence was off the table.
That came on top of warnings from a German official playing
down hopes for a comprehensive deal on Friday that cut short an
eight-day rally on Wednesday.
Stock, debt and money markets in Europe were all trading in
tight ranges on Thursday but the cost of insuring Italian and
Spanish debt against default rose on uncertainties over whether
politicians will do enough to stem the crisis.
U.S. stocks looked set to open moderately lower.
"What will be crucial for markets is whether the summit will
deliver enough for the ECB to act (to support euro zone
governments' borrowing). So even if there is a lift in the euro
post-ECB, most will be wary going into the summit," said George
Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
France and Germany planned to lobby conservative European
leaders to back a plan to defuse a crisis now stretching back
more than two years. Paris and Berlin need to win backing
quickly for their plan to amend the European Union's Lisbon
treaty to toughen budget discipline, if they are to have it
ready as they hope by March.
"I have the feeling that euro zone politicians know what is
at stake," Carsten Brzeski, senior economist for ING, told
Reuters Insider.
"I think they would try to do really everything to get their
act together and to come off with some tangible results at the
end of this summit," he said.
ECB EYED
The ECB is also expected to unveil a new package of bank aid
on Thursday, with investors looking for any hint it will
intensify its buying of bonds issued by the euro zone economies
struggling with high debt, setting the stage for a critical euro
zone summit that starts with a dinner on Thursday night.
A Reuters survey of 73 analysts showed a 60-percent chance
the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points for the second month
running, back to the record low of 1.0 percent it reached during
the financial crisis.
The euro which had been trading in a tight range
around $1.3405, fell to $1.33980 on the latest developments.
The euro had risen in the Asian session after the Nikkei
business daily said the G20 was preparing a $600 billion lending
facility for the IMF to help Europe, but the effect faded after
it was denied by G20 and IMF officials.
The MSCI All-Country World Index had risen
nearly 9 percent since the start of last week, mainly on hopes
that the threat of financial meltdown would force European
leaders to come up with a coherent plan to save the euro.
The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates
unchanged at 0.5 percent and reaffirm a commitment to loose
policy on Thursday as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to tip
Britain back into recession.
Underlining the case for an ECB rate cut, the Bank of France
said French growth would grind to a halt in the final quarter of
the year after the economy, the euro zone's second-biggest, grew
0.4 percent in the previous quarter.