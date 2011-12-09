GLOBAL MARKETS-Fears over EU deal hit stocks, euro

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 9 European stock markets and
the euro fell on Friday on fears that EU leaders were struggling
to come to terms on immediate measures to halt the slide of euro
zone government bond markets after two years of deepening
crisis.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone at
a summit seen as crucial to the future of the single currency in
Brussels, but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among
all 27 member states, meaning a deal will instead have to
involve just euro zone states and any others that want to join.
After 10 hours of talks there was little concrete progress
among the leaders, apart from their commitment to work towards a
new "fiscal compact".
"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the
meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent
task for policymakers is to ensure decisive measures are taken
to put a firm cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures,"
said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments in
Tokyo.
"The headlines stepped up more pressure on the European
Central Bank to expand its bond purchases and to have common
euro zone bonds as these are the only ways to contain the debt
crisis from falling into a negative spiral," he said.
Sentiment had already worsened late Thursday after ECB
President Mario Draghi appeared to rule out several options that
have been discussed as ways of providing a more decisive
backstop to European governments and banks.
The euro was down about 0.3 percent at $1.3310 near lows
seen earlier in Asia. Europe's key stock index, the FTSEurofirst
300, opened 0.8 percent lower and most of the region's
stock markets were seen following suit.
The widely watched MSCI world equity index
was down around 0.65 percent.