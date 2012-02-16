GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares down on delays in Greek bailout

* Greece bailout delay hits sentiment
* Euro falls to 3-week low
* Shares reverse previous gains on debt worries
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 16 European shares fell and
the euro eased to a 3-week low on Thursday as a delay in
deciding on a crucial bailout for Greece unnerved investors and
halted the rally for riskier assets like equities that has
marked the start of 2012.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a lower open with
the warning by ratings agency Moody's of a possible downgrade of
several major Wall St banks adding to the worries over Greece.
Moody's said it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and
114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact
of the euro zone debt crisis was spreading. Among the banks
listed were Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Bank of America Corp.
But it was fear that time is running out for Greece to
avoid a potentially chaotic default that weighed on most
markets, sending riskier assets like shares and commodities
lower and lifting the U.S. dollar
Greece has said it must initiate a debt swap with its
private bondholders by Friday to meet a March 20 deadline to
repay 14.5 billion euros in debt.
Even if a deal is agreed on Monday, several sources have
told Reuters euro zone finance officials are examining ways of
delaying part or possibly all of the second bailout programme,
while still avoiding a disorderly default.
The market's confidence that negotiations would reach a
successful conclusion has been undermined by growing public
acrimony between Athens and its euro zone partners, led by
Germany.
"Let's hope that this is sort of the final death throes of
the negotiations and that the deal is about to be done," said
Chris Turner, Head of FX Strategy at ING.
Turner said if no deal emerges by Monday the euro could test
its mid-January lows, which were around $1.2625.
On Thursday the euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2997
after hitting a session low of $1.2983, its weakest level since
Jan. 25.
"The market is probably pricing in a better than evens
probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and
avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to
the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said
Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.
Investors moved into U.S. dollars seeking safety, pushing
the dollar index to a three-week high of 80.078 before it
settled some 0.5 percent higher around 80. The greenback also
rose to a 3-1/2 month high of 78.79 yen.
European share markets retreated from Wednesday's six month
highs as the Greek deal delay encouraged some investors to take
profits, although a warning by Moody's that its downgrades may
also affect 114 European financial institutions also hit
sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European companies
opened down 0.6 percent at 1,068.56 points. After earlier falls
in Asia, the MSCI world equity index was down
0.7 percent.
The deal's delay also sent Europe's main gauge of investor
anxiety, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index or VSTOXX,
up 4.3 percent to a one-month high.
DEBT CRISIS IMPACT GROWS
The reverberations from the euro zone debt crisis and its
impact on the global growth outlook continue to spread, with
Sweden's central bank easing its monetary policy, citing the
impact of the crisis on growth in the domestic economy.
In a widely expected move, the Riksbank cut its key interest
rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
"The public-finance problems in the euro area in particular
may become more serious and have more negative effects on the
Swedish economy," the central bank said.
Since late December central banks in Europe, the United
States, Britain and Japan have announced measures to effectively
take a more supportive stance on policy, with the European
Central Bank pumping nearly half a trillion euros into the
banking system.
China said on Thursday it was now working on detailed
measures to support local exporters struggling to cope with
weaker demand in major economies.
Debt markets have reflected the worries over the delays in
the Greek deal by sending safe-haven German government bond
yields down and those on the riskier debt of Spain and Italy up.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to 5.5 percent
, the highest in a month, while equivalent Italian
yields were up 9 basis points to 5.84 percent.
However, Spain found solid demand from euro zone banks flush
with cheap ECB cash for its sale of 4.07 billion euros in new
bonds. France also sold 8.45 billion euros of fresh debt to good
demand.
In commodity markets the delay in the Greek deal sent copper
to a three-week low, and spot gold prices down 0.5
percent to $1,718.19 an ounce.
The Brent crude oil price drifted down to around $119 a
barrel but its fall were fall was limited by worries
about supply disruptions from the Middle East and concerns over
Iran's nuclear programme.