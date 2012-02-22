GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth concerns weigh on euro and shares

* Euro, shares lower as business activity slows
* Euro zone PMI data raises question over recovery
* Commodity prices hit by weaker demand fears
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 22 Concerns over the health of
the global economy dampened the appetite for riskier assets on
Wednesday with data showing the euro zone may be sliding back
toward recession and signs the region's crisis may be hitting
China's giant economy.
Growing worries that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new bailout deal also added to the uncertain tone
for shares and the euro, while the prospect of weaker demand in
both Europe and Asia sent oil and metals markets lower.
"The (euro zone) economy remains stuck in low gear. It's
indicative of a flatlining economy, maybe slightly contracting
rather than a major slowdown," Peter Dixon, global equities
economist at Commerzbank said.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall
Street while the numbers sent the broad FTSEurofirst index of
top European companies down 0.7 percent to 1,077.88
points and below a seven-month high hit at the start of the
week.
Investors in the United States will be looking to existing
home sales data, due at 1500 GMT, for signs the recovery there
is on track.
The softer economic data kept the euro under pressure
against the dollar though, at $1.3250, it was down only about
0.15 percent and not far below its two-week high of $1.3293 hit
on Tuesday after a second bailout deal for Greece was agreed.
The February reading on the flash euro zone services
Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) of 49.7 was below forecasts and
under the 50 level that signifies contraction but followed three
months of consecutive increases.
The reading along with signs of weakness in a similar index
on German activity has clouded recent optimism about the
resilience of Europe's economy to the region's debt crisis,
although a separate survey showed France's manufacturing sector
managed a marginal but unexpected return to growth in the month.
A rise in factory orders across the 17-nation euro area in
December, led by an increase in new orders from Italian
factories, tempered the worries, although overall industrial
orders in the region were down 1.7 percent in December compared
to a year ago.
"Although business conditions are showing signs of
stabilising so far this year, which represents a marked
improvement on the widespread deepening gloom seen late last
year, the euro zone is by no means out of the woods," said Chris
Williamson, the chief economist of the data compiler Markit.
Growth worries also were also revealed in the minutes of a
Bank of England policymaking committee meeting, where two
members were revealed to have voted for an even bigger stimulus
to the economy in February than the extra 50 billion pounds ($79
billion) that was ultimately agreed.
Sterling fell to a two-month low against the euro after the
minutes were released at 84.40 pence, and beyond its previous
2012 low of 84.09 pence.
CHINA FEELS EURO ZONE EFFECT
An earlier preliminary and unofficial survey of China's
industrial activity showed the manufacturing sector contracting
for a fourth straight month, although the HSBC flash PMI rose in
February to 49.7 from 48.8 in January.
An export orders sub-index of the HSBC survey dropped to
47.4, its lowest level in eight months, and down from 50.4 in
January as the European debt crisis cast a shadow over the
Chinese export sector.
Asian shares eked out modest gains after the China
manufacturing PMI data but the European numbers reversed the
trend sending the MSCI global equity index down
about 0.2 percent to 329.72.
China's economic growth is widely seen slowing down in
January to March for its fifth consecutive quarter, prompting
growing hopes of further policy easing measures from China's
central bank. Economists expect full-year growth to slip below 9
percent for the first time in a decade.
The Chinese growth worries and its potential impact on
demand for commodities and energy pushed down copper prices on
Wednesday, reversing the previous session's sharp gains, and oil
also edged lower.
Brent crude oil for April delivery fell from a nine-month
high to $121.12 a barrel, and the copper price on the
London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $8,407.50 a tonne,
although it is still up more than 11 percent this year.
The Japanese currency was also weakening against both
the dollar and the euro as the rising price of oil added to the
impact of an easier monetary policy stance by the Bank of Japan.
The yen fell to 80.22 to the dollar having hit a low of
80.30, its weakest since mid-July and below levels seen after
the central bank intervened in August and October last year.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,753.29 an ounce,
having earlier touched a high of $1,759.84.
Debt markets were still absorbing the implications of the
latest bailout deal for Greece which requires the country to
implement still more austerity measures and imposes sharp losses
for private sector holders of Greek government debt.
Germany sold 4.28 billion euros of two-year government bonds
on Wednesday, in a sale which analysts said went well, as
investors sought the safety of the euro zone benchmark despite
below-inflation yields.
"(The auction result) is yet another indication that doubts
remain and the market remains suspicious ... of a further
deterioration of the debt crisis," Michael Leister, rate
strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, said.
Safe-haven German government bond futures hit the day's
highs after the debt sale and in the wake of the latest economic
data with the March contract rising 46 ticks to 138.43.