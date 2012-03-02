GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally loses steam; oil falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct; U.S. futures signal dip
* Rally dented by Spain's softer deficit goal
* Brent falls 1.1 pct to below $125 a barrel
* Euro slips to $1.3210; Bunds gain ground
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 2 European stocks inched
lower on Friday as a rally sparked by the European Central
Bank's huge cash injection loses steam, while Brent crude
futures dropped as concerns of a supply disruption from Saudi
Arabia abated.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on
Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones
and Nasdaq 100 down 0.1-0.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent
around midday, surrendering early gains after Spain Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said the country will base its 2012
budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic
product, a softer goal than the official EU-agreed objective of
4.4 percent.
"Stock indexes are losing speed, although it looks too early
to start selling. Equities still have a 3 to 4 percent upside
potential," said Gerard Sagnier, Aurel BGC technical analyst, in
Paris.
The euro fell 0.8 percent against the dollar to a
1-1/2-week low of $1.3210, with traders pointing out large
stop-loss sell orders triggered through $1.3270.
German Bunds gained ground as investors booked profits on
higher-yielding euro zone government debt following this week's
sharp rally that drove Italian two-year yields to their lowest
levels in 15 months.
The ECB's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans added
to the banking system this week has helped fuel a 2-1/2 month
recovery rally in risky assets, driving down bond yields of
debt-stricken euro zone governments such as Italy.
"We had a stress in the inter-bank market and there were
fears that some banks would not be able to fund themselves. The
ECB's actions have greatly reduced that risk," said Klaus
Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages
about 330 billion euros ($440 billion).
However, the equity rally that had been sparked by the ECB's
first long-term funding operation in mid-December showed signs
of exhaustion on Friday, after European stock indexes failed to
break above key resistance levels.
YEN, BRENT FALL
The yen dropped to nine-month lows versus the dollar,
falling after data showed persistent negative price pressures in
Japan which are likely to keep the Bank of Japan's focus on
monetary easing and undermine the currency.
The yen has been hurt by the BOJ's surprise monetary easing
in February, while the dollar found some reprieve this week
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short
of signalling more stimulus.
"The Japanese data is persistently deflationary and the Bank
of Japan is ready to do all they can to turn inflation
positive," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"But I do think dollar/yen is getting a little over-extended
at these levels," he added.
Brent crude futures sank more than 1 percent to
below $125 a barrel after surging 5 percent to an 11-month high
a day earlier, as concerns of a supply disruption from Saudi
Arabia abated.
Brent topped $128 a barrel in late post-settlement trade on
Thursday, reaching levels not seen since July 2008, when the
growing economic crisis drove oil to record peaks of more than
$147 a barrel.