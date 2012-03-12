GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit shares; dollar gains

* Dollar gains after U.S. jobs data cuts policy easing risk

* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears

* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, March 12 Signs the U.S. economy is gaining strength buoyed the dollar on Monday, but concerns that the recovery may not be enough to offset a possible slowdown in Asia or ease Europe's struggles with big debts hit shares and commodities.

A slowdown in China's exports in February heightened concerns that global demand is still weak, even as U.S. jobs data last week pointed to an improving economy, raising expectations monetary policy will be put on hold for now.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to softer start on Wall Street after three straight days of gains up to Friday.

There is a risk the U.S. recovery won't be strong enough to overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil Williams, Chief Economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked Bonds, Hermes Fund Managers.

"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the four-years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems, particularly in Europe," he said.

In Rome, final figures confirmed, as expected, that Italy was in recession, underscoring difficulties facing the government as it grapples with a shrinking economy dragged down by austerity measures and debt. [ID: nL5E8EC4LC]

With fresh European data thin on the ground, eyes were on Tuesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will look at whether the current programme of monetary stimulus, due to expire in late June, needs to be extended or altered.

The dollar hit its highest level in nearly 7 weeks against a basket of currencies in reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs data showed employers added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February.

The currency should be supported further if more data shows the U.S. recovery is on a sustainable path.

"A lot of people are going to jump on the positive U.S. data and the positives for the dollar ... The U.S. data from last week taken together was pretty robust" said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese yuan < CNY=CFXS> saw its second biggest single-day fall on record as China signalled it was willing to let its currency move within a wider range.

Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to monthly trade data but comes as the central bank said China has ample room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a form of policy easing.

The MSCI world equity index also reflected the weakness in Asian markets and was down 0.2 percent at 328.84, though it is still up nearly 10 percent for the year.

GREEK RELIEF

In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries.

On Friday Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default when enough private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,075.25 points, after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.

The euro was near one-month lows against the dollar at $1.3110, having dipped to as low as $1.3079 in Asian trading, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus on to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.

Safe-haven German Bund futures rose on Monday as concerns about growth and contagion risks linked to the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced after the relief spurred by the smooth passing of the Greek restructuring.

German government bond futures traded higher on concerns the fragile growth outlook could derail debt-laden Portugal, and cause more worries about Spain and Italy.

June German Bund futures rose 27 ticks to 138.87, edging to within sight of the contract high.

Riskier Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to 5.04 percent, while their Italian equivalent was 5 basis points higher at 4.89 percent.

Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global growth concerns with Brent crude slipping under $125 a barrel, ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and Middle East supply concerns.

Brent crude oil futures for April fell $1.38 cents to $124.60 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down $1.27 cents at $106.13.

Gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,699.00 an ounce as some investors opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The precious metal has risen more than 9 percent this year.