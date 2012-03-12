GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit shares; dollar gains

* Dollar gains after U.S. jobs data cuts policy easing risk
* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears
* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 12 Signs the U.S. economy is
gaining strength buoyed the dollar on Monday, but concerns that
the recovery may not be enough to offset a possible slowdown in
Asia or ease Europe's struggles with big debts hit shares and
commodities.
A slowdown in China's exports in February heightened
concerns that global demand is still weak, even as U.S. jobs
data last week pointed to an improving economy, raising
expectations monetary policy will be put on hold for now.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to softer start on Wall
Street after three straight days of gains up to Friday.
There is a risk the U.S. recovery won't be strong enough to
overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil Williams,
Chief Economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked
Bonds, Hermes Fund Managers.
"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be
sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the
four-years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide
the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems,
particularly in Europe," he said.
In Rome, final figures confirmed, as expected, that Italy
was in recession, underscoring difficulties facing the
government as it grapples with a shrinking economy dragged down
by austerity measures and debt. [ID: nL5E8EC4LC]
With fresh European data thin on the ground, eyes were on
Tuesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will look
at whether the current programme of monetary stimulus, due to
expire in late June, needs to be extended or altered.
The dollar hit its highest level in nearly 7 weeks against a
basket of currencies in reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs
data showed employers added more than 200,000 workers for a
third straight month in February.
The currency should be supported further if more data shows
the U.S. recovery is on a sustainable path.
"A lot of people are going to jump on the positive U.S. data
and the positives for the dollar ... The U.S. data from last
week taken together was pretty robust" said Paul Robson,
currency strategist at RBS.
The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese
yuan < CNY=CFXS> saw its second biggest single-day fall on
record as China signalled it was willing to let its currency
move within a wider range.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data but comes as the central bank said China has
ample room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio for
banks, a form of policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index also reflected
the weakness in Asian markets and was down 0.2 percent at
328.84, though it is still up nearly 10 percent for the year.
GREEK RELIEF
In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the
successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in
European stocks but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved
west to Spain and other peripheral countries.
On Friday Greece averted the immediate threat of an
uncontrolled default when enough private creditors agreed to a
bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European
shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,075.25 points, after closing
0.4 percent higher on Friday.
The euro was near one-month lows against the dollar at
$1.3110, having dipped to as low as $1.3079 in Asian
trading, its lowest level since Feb. 16.
Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second
bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus on to
Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year
in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.
Safe-haven German Bund futures rose on Monday as concerns
about growth and contagion risks linked to the euro zone debt
crisis resurfaced after the relief spurred by the smooth passing
of the Greek restructuring.
German government bond futures traded higher on
concerns the fragile growth outlook could derail debt-laden
Portugal, and cause more worries about Spain and Italy.
June German Bund futures rose 27 ticks to 138.87,
edging to within sight of the contract high.
Riskier Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 3
basis points to 5.04 percent, while their Italian
equivalent was 5 basis points higher at 4.89 percent.
Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global
growth concerns with Brent crude slipping under $125 a barrel,
ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S.
economy and Middle East supply concerns.
Brent crude oil futures for April fell $1.38 cents
to $124.60 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down $1.27
cents at $106.13.
Gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,699.00 an ounce as some
investors opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting. The precious metal has risen more than
9 percent this year.