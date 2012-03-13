GLOBAL MARKETS-Economic growth hopes lift shares, buoy dollar

* German ZEW data boosts European shares
* Dollar hits 11-month high vs yen on signs of U.S. recovery
* BoJ leaves policy unchanged, Fed expected to do same
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 13 Strong German data lifted
European shares to near three-week highs on Tuesday and the
dollar hit an 11-month peak, as markets anticipated further
evidence of a U.S. economic recovery that should spur the
Federal Reserve to hold off from fresh stimulus.
U.S. stock markets were poised to open higher and the
brighter economic picture also lifted oil prices while sending
safe-haven government bonds lower.
German think tank ZEW's monthly index of analyst and
investor sentiment showed a much higher than expected rise in
the outlook for the economy, though a separate gauge of current
conditions was weaker.
The data added to signs that Europe's biggest economy will
avoid being dragged into recession by other debt-laden euro zone
nations but not shake off the effects of the crisis entirely.
"We think Germany should remain the best in class for this
year in terms of growth, but we still see a sizeable
deceleration from last year," said Thomas Costerg, European
economist at Standard Chartered Bank.
The broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.1 percent to 1,089.18 points, led by banks
and commodity stocks after the ZEW data. That
marked a gain of over 21 percent since the low hit in late
November last year when the euro zone debt crisis was at its
height.
February numbers for U.S. retail sales, which rose in
January after a sluggish December, are due out later and are
expected to add the upbeat view on global growth with a second
straight month of gains.
The Federal Reserve also reveals the outcome of its
policy-setting meeting later on Tuesday.
Coming on the heels of Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls
numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view
the U.S. recovery is strengthening.
Robust data from the two economic powerhouses on either side
of the Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the
recovery's sustainability.
That should support riskier assets like stocks and
commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the
Australian dollar, at least for the time being.
"Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term,
but I think there are a number of longer term concerns in the
market place, and that is all to do with growth," Joshua
Raymond, market strategist at City Index said.
DOLLAR FIRMS AHEAD OF FED
The U.S. dollar rose to an 11-month high versus the yen as
the growth signals reduce the likelihood of additional U.S.
monetary stimulus measures from the Fed.
Central banks, led by the Fed and the European Central Bank,
have opened the monetary taps over the past three months to ease
the crisis in Europe and support the global economy, which has
led to a surge in prices of riskier assets.
The MSCI world equity index, is up by over
10 percent for the year to date while emerging market equities
have gained over 15 percent
The ECB indicated last week it had done all it could for now
and investors are now awaiting the Fed's statement after today's
meeting to find out its attitude toward any further easing
measures when the current operation expires in June.
Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged.
"We took note of the opening of these monetary valves and at
the beginning of the year raised rates of exposure in most of
our funds to levels close to their maximum," Didier
Saint-Georges, a member of the investment committee at French
asset manager Carmignac Gestion said.
"But we are taking great care not to lose sight of changes
in the risk environment and economic realities, two further
parameters that the abundance of liquidity can offset only in
the short term."
The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar
against a basket of currencies to a seven-week high of
80.132 on Monday and it is currently hovering near this peak
ahead of the outcome of the Fed meeting.
The euro meanwhile was little changed at $1.3120, not
far from a one-month low of $1.3079 as worries over Portuguese
and Spanish sovereign debt kept investors on edge despite the
recent successful Greek debt restructuring.
Signs of an improved outlook in for the world economy lifted
oil prices with Brent crude rebounding. Brent rose 53
cents to $126.01 a barrel after prices had eased on Monday for
the first time in four sessions.
Gold slipped to $1,695.46 an ounce although trading
was cautious with investors preferring to wait for the outcome
of the Fed meeting, expected around 1815 GMT.
Easing expectations for the Fed to signal the need for more
measures to keep interest rates low could eventually weigh on
gold, which has risen around 9 percent so far this year on a
near-zero U.S. rate outlook.