GLOBAL MARKETS-Brighter outlook boosts shares, dollar

* Fed outlook, U.S. bank test results boost sentiment
* European shares extend rally, led by banks
* U.S. dollar hits 11-month high against yen
* Commodities soften on dollar gains, equity demand
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 14 A sunnier global economic
outlook and news most U.S. banks passed stress tests sent
European shares close to eight-month peaks on Wednesday and
pushed the dollar to fresh highs as prospects of more stimulus
from major central banks dimmed.
With the same factors having driven the main U.S. stock
market indexes to their biggest gains of the year on Tuesday,
futures signalled a mixed opening on Wall Street.
The upsurge in risk appetite crimped demand for safe-haven
government debt, with U.S. Treasury bond prices
falling to their lowest since late October and equivalent German
paper dipping to a three-week trough.
The dollar made broad gains against a range of currencies
, hitting an 11-month high against the yen of 83.61
yen while the euro fell to a one-month low of $1.3031.
"It may prove a temporary phase, but at present the U.S.
dollar is benefiting from higher relative yields reflecting the
outperformance of the U.S. economy over other major developed
economies," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said.
After the Federal Reserve described the country's output as
"expanding moderately," compared to the "modest" growth
description in its previous statement, many analysts took the
view that a further round of asset buying by the U.S. central
bank is now less likely.
Hints of a brighter outlook crept across the Atlantic as a
slight rise in euro zone industrial production data for January
ended two consecutive monthly falls and pointed towards the
bloc's eventual recovery.
But the impact of high oil prices kept optimism in check,
weighing on growth prospects and dampening hopes that Europe's
debt crisis might be easing.
The Fed's latest statement, which made no direct mention of
policy easing, was in line with recent stances adopted by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to wait and see the
impact of measures already taken.
"Major central banks, including the Fed, ECB and the BoJ,
have stepped off the gas pedal and we'll likely need another
deterioration in economic data before additional liquidity is
provided," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
U.S. BANKS PASS TEST
An early announcement by the Fed that most large U.S. banks,
with the notable exception of Citigroup, had passed stiff
capital adequacy tests, added to the positive outlook for the
economy, boosting demand for equities while safe-haven bonds
fell.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields moved up to four-month
highs of 3.34 percent. The key 10-year note was yielding 2.19
percent, a level not seen since late October, and compared with
a yield of 1.9 percent on equivalent German government bonds.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
rose 0.7 percent to 1,103.35, a level not seen since last July.
The gains were led by financial stocks with the STOXX Europe 600
bank index up 2.3 percent to take this year's gains to
over 20 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, also helped by
gains in Asia, rose 0.2 percent to 334.30 for a gain of nearly
20 percent since its November 25 low.
The upbeat mood helped Italy to sell 6.0 billion euros ($7.9
billion) of government bonds at the lowest yields seen October
2010 with demand strengthened by Greece's successful debt
restructuring deal.
Euro zone countries have formally approved the second, 130
billion euro bailout package for Greece that is designed to
keep Athens funded until 2014.
The gains in the dollar and a view the United States has
large stocks of crude oil to deal with the more buoyant economy
saw oil prices dip slightly.
Brent crude was fell 43 cents to $125.79 a barrel
after settling at an 11-month high of $126.22 on Tuesday. U.S.
crude eased 26 cents to $106.45.
The scaling back of expectations of additional monetary
easing by the Fed and the gains in the dollar saw gold touch its
lowest levels since late January. Spot Gold slipped to
$1,657 per ounce, down just over 1 percent.