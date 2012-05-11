GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, commodities slide on Greek impasse, growth worries

* European shares down 0.7 percent as Greece appears unable
to form govt
* Safe haven German Bunds hold near record lows, EC says
euro zone GDP to contract
* JPMorgan loss, Spain banking sector concerns weigh on
financials
* Euro off 3-1/2 month lows on hopes for new Greece
coalition
* Oil slides on weak Chinese production data
By Clare Kane
LONDON, May 11 European shares and commodities
fell on Friday as Greece appeared unable to form a government
and Chinese data came in unexpectedly weak, fuelling fears of a
global economic slowdown and keeping safe-haven German bond
yields close to record lows.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks
dipped 0.7 percent to 1011.82 points, led by banking shares
, which were hit by a shock $2 billion trading loss at
top U.S. bank JPMorgan.
The MSCI world equity index was on course
for a second weekly loss of more than 2 percent and emerging
equities were set for their biggest weekly loss since
November, as investors dropped riskier assets.
U.S. stock index futures signalled a lower open on Wall
Street, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.53 percent.
Investors fear anti-austerity votes in Greece and France
could drag the euro zone back into the danger zone, pushing
peripheral bond yields up to unsustainable levels, after cheap
European Central Bank loans and plans for bigger bailout funds
had appeared to help the bloc avoid the worst.
Bund yields hovered near record lows of 1.50
percent as Greek politicians appeared unable to form a
government to ensure the release of bailout funds needed to prop
up its indebted economy, while the European Commission predicted
a contraction in euro zone GDP in 2012.
The euro hit a 3-1/2 month low of $1.2905, then
climbed after Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras raised
hopes a coalition deal could be reached soon, only to drift
lower again.
The common currency last traded around $1.2930.
"Big day for Greece, Spain, the euro and the U.S. banking
sector. Overnight news with even JPMorgan not able to control
its traders will mean further regulation and lower profits,"
said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which
manages $500 million of assets.
The leaders of Greece's once-dominant political parties
struggled to avert a new election, which a poll showed would all
but wipe them out and give victory to a radical leftist who
rejects an EU bailout.
But the leader of moderate Democratic Left party Fotis
Kouvelis dashed hopes of a coalition deal, saying that he would
not back a pro-bailout government and that the country was
heading to a repeat election.
Markets are also waiting to hear how Spain aims to shore up
the country's lenders, which could send shares lower if its
plans disappoint.
Brent crude futures fell by $1 a barrel after China reported
that industrial production from its huge factory sector had
weakened sharply in April.
Brent crude June last traded at $111.81, off session
lows of $111.40 a barrel.
Gold, often seen as a safe haven commodity, was on track for
its worst weekly fall since March, having suffered in this
week's broad sell-off. Spot gold hit a four-month low
earlier in the session and last traded around $1580.81 an ounce.
The Spanish government is expected to present further
reforms to clean up its ailing banking sector after effectively
taking over one of the country's biggest banks, Bankia
earlier this week.