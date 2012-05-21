GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher but Greek fears linger

* World shares edge higher, European shares add 0.6 pct
* Investors still fear Greek euro exit
* China's growth comments lift oil, copper
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 21 World shares edged higher and
commodities gained on Monday as investors' fears that Greece
could leave the euro were partly soothed by promises from China
and the Group of Eight leaders at the weekend to support growth.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a higher open on
Wall Street.
But the gains follow a torrid week, which saw many riskier
assets touch their lows for the year, and sentiment is weak with
no concrete new plans in place to deal with the problems in
Greece or Spain.
"In the next few weeks leading up to the Greek election,
there will be plenty of opportunities for people to worry about
the European debt situation and the health of the euro in
general," Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.15
percent at 298.57, though below where it began the year. Brent
crude recovered towards $108 a barrel and copper edged away from
four-month lows to be up 0.75 percent to $7,709.75 a tonne.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
bounced up 0.3 percent to 973.35 points but it had shed 5.1
percent last week to hit its lowest level of the year.
The leaders of the G8 major industrialised nations said they
would take steps to combat financial turmoil and revitalise a
global economy threatened by Europe's debt crisis, but offered
little in the way specific policies to help Greece, which holds
fresh elections on June 17.
Investors worry the elections will favour anti-austerity
parties, forcing Greece out of the euro and rekindling fears
over the impact this will have on the region's banking system
and ultimately the global economy.
"If Greece defaults and leaves the currency bloc, containing
contagion would prove extremely difficult," JPMorgan Asset
Management Market Strategist Joseph Tanious said.
Adding to Europe's woes Spain said while it would meet its
deficit targets this year, its 2011 public deficit was higher
than previously reported, and it forecast a further contraction
of the economy in the second quarter.
Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields were
four basis points higher at 6.31 percent on Monday although the
Italian equivalent eased three basis points to
5.94 percent.
But German government bond futures edged lower as investors
took profits after Friday's rally.
June Bund futures were 18 ticks lower at 143.46,
having risen as high as 144.03 on Friday and posted gains for
eight out of the last nine weeks. Ten-year yields
were 3.7 basis points higher at 1.46 percent.
EU SUMMIT EYED
Focus in the euro zone markets is now on an informal summit
of European Union leaders on Wednesday, at which French
President Francois Hollande is expected to promote the idea of
mutualising debt, including common bonds.
"The market is getting a bit more optimistic ahead of the EU
summit and looking for signs policymakers may announce some
policies that will support the system. But they won't be able to
solve the crisis in one fell swoop," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
Investors were also considering the impact of a
record-breaking German pay deal, which will give millions of
workers their biggest rise in wages in two decades, and boosting
consumption in Europe's biggest economy.
The euro dipped 0.25 percent to $1.2746, well above Friday's
four-month low of $1.2642, which was not far from its
lowest point for 2012.
Speculation against the euro reached record levels last week
according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
while their bets in favour of the dollar against other
currencies also rose to a high not seen since at least mid-2008.
CHINA PROMOTES GROWTH
Offsetting some of the euro area worries in global share and
commodity markets were signs that the world's second largest
economy, China, was willing to support measures to boost growth.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments
reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.
"Remarks from the Premier made during field trips are always
in recognition that policymakers have noticed changes in
economic fundamentals and are ready to respond," said Yao Wei, a
Hong Kong-based economist with Societe Generale.
Wen's comments help lift Asian shares with Japan's Nikkei
average inching up 0.3 percent after finishing its seventh
straight week of losses on Friday. MSCI's index of Asian shares
outside Japan also gained 0.5 percent.
Brent crude also rose towards $108 per barrel on Monday,
recovering from a 2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier's
announcement could mean strong fuel demand by the world's second
largest oil user, although concerns about the euro zone crisis
capped gains.
Brent crude gained for the first time in four
sessions, adding 74 cents to $107.88 a barrel.