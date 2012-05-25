GLOBAL MARKETS-Wary investors eye bargains after losses

* European shares hold clear of 2012 lows
* Euro edges up from two-year trough
* French benchmark bond yield at euro-era low
* Greek euro exit contagion fears dominate backdrop
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, May 25 Wary investors looked for
bargains after recent sharp losses on Friday, keeping shares and
the euro just above multi-month lows.
They were also balancing hopes of policy action to shore up
Europe's ailing economies against concerns about collateral
damage if Greece leaves the single currency.
U.S. stocks were tipped to open up.
German consumer morale held steady going into June while
Chinese exports showed signs of recovery in early May,
countering dire recent data that suggested Europe's growth
engine was no longer immune from the region's debt crisis and
factory output in the world's number two economy was faltering.
The modest data boost helped the euro rise 0.3 percent to
$1.2583, inching up from two-year lows of 1.25155 as
bearish investors took a breather from a sharp sell-off. But the
common currency stayed on track for its fourth straight week of
losses.
Safe-haven flows drove the index that measures the dollar
against key currencies to a fresh 20-month peak of 82.411
during early European trade.
"Markets have priced in a very negative scenario for Greece
as well as deteriorating growth prospects in the euro zone, but
with them very much focused on the tail risk of Greece leaving
the euro bloc, the euro remains highly vulnerable," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index inched up 0.1 percent to
983.50 points, adding to a 1.1 percent gain on Thursday that
took it further away from its May 21 trough of 952.55 points,
its lowest point since December 20.
With the euro zone mired in crisis, speculation that
European policymakers might soon intervene again boosted some
shares.
Bank stocks, which have fallen sharply on their exposure to
the debt turmoil and fears of contagion from any Greek euro
exit, were among the best performers, with the euro zone banks
index up 0.65 percent.
Credit Agricole said the European Central Bank (ECB) could
announce new stimulus measures next month, such as another round
of emergency funding for banks in the region.
"We expect the ECB to make a move (at its next rate-setting
meeting) on June 6," it said in a research note.
SHAKY GROUND
ECB action then could help lift the prevailing mood of
uncertainty among global investors who remain sharply focused on
June 17 elections in Greece that will largely determine if
Greece gives up the euro.
One opinion poll published on Thursday showed the
anti-bailout leftist party SYRIZA maintaining its lead ahead of
the vote.
The unclear outcome of the ballot has also driven debt
markets, sending yields on safe-haven German bonds to record
lows and culminating on Wednesday in a sale of two-year Bunds
that drew strong demand despite carrying an unprecedented zero
coupon.
On Friday, a tentative search for higher returns prompted a
sharp rally in non-German debt, with the yield on French 10-year
bonds - viewed as a viable alternative to Bunds -
falling to 2.43 percent, matching its euro-era low.
Other euro zone sovereign yields also fell, while the
equivalent benchmark German yield was 1.40
percent, or 1 basis point higher - though German debt was not
expected to lost its appeal.
"This is all built on very shaky ground, and we could easily
see things reversing again," said DZ Bank strategist Michael
Leister. "The (debt) market is trading political headlines which
means, in turn, the market will remain very volatile for the
time being."
Investor jitters also drove oil markets, with Brent crude
inching up 50 cents to $107.05 a barrel but staying on
track for a fourth weekly loss and its longest losing streak
since early 2010 as concerns about slowing global economic
growth blunting demand dominated.
With trading subdued and U.S. markets closed on Monday for
Memorial Day, some said the rally in assets might peter out
before the end of the day.
"Given the uncertainties in the financial markets related to
Greece, there may be an interest in cutting risk exposure ahead
of the weekend," Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global
Markets Research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said in a note
to clients.
The underlying risk-off mood earlier saw Asian shares
outside Japan post a third consecutive week of
losses to hit their lowest levels of the year.