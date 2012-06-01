版本:
World stocks hit 2012 low

LONDON, June 1 The MSCI world stock index hit its lowest levels this year on Friday, as investors fled riskier stockmarkets for the safety of government debt on worries about Spain's banks and the global economic outlook.

The MSCI index fell as far as 295.81, according to Reuters data, and was trading at 295.89 at 1216 GMT.

U.S. May employment data is due for release at 1230 GMT.

