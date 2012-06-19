GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain's debt problems keep markets on edge

* Worries over Spain check positive Greek vote result
* European equity markets open slightly firmer
* Euro steadies above $1.26
LONDON, June 19 European shares and the euro
inched higher on Tuesday but the gains were likely to be limited
because investors are worried about Spain's financial problems
ahead of two debt auctions.
Spain is expected to pay record high rates for short-term
bills later in the day and at a sale of longer-term bonds on
Thursday, heightening fears the government will soon need
international help.
Those concerns eclipsed the more positive news that Greece's
conservatives looked set to form a coalition government.
Spanish 10-year bond yields hit a record high on Monday
above the 7 percent mark which has previously led to sovereign
bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
"The jump in Spanish borrowing costs shows very clearly that
global leaders are running out of time to find the solution to
the euro zone crisis," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice
president of forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
Investors are also in a cautious mood ahead of the two-day
Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins later on Tuesday.
They are looking for an indication there will be further steps
to boost the stalled U.S. economic recovery.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
gained 0.2 percent in early trading after a weak Asian session,
which left the MSCI world equity index virtually
unchanged at 306.64 points.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.26, well below
the one-month high of $1.2748 hit in an initial reaction to the
weekend's Greek election, while the dollar, measured against a
basket of currencies eased 0.2 percent to 81.75 points.
Ten-year German government bond yields, a
traditional safe haven for investors, eased in price to gain a
basis point to 1.423 percent.