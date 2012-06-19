GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains as investors eye central banks

* Euro rises against the dollar as Fed awaited
* European stocks shrug off weak economic data
* Brent crude touches 17-month lows on demand outlook
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 19 The euro rose against the dollar
and shares gained on Tuesday as Europe's worsening debt crisis
and its impact on global growth encouraged talk of a policy
response by the world's major central banks.
U.S. stock index futures also edged higher on Tuesday ahead
of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with
attention focused on whether it will unveil any more stimulus to
support a flagging recovery.
Meanwhile a surprise fall in British inflation strengthened
the chance of steps from the Bank of England to support the UK
economy as it feels the heat of the euro zone's problems.
"Everything is pointing towards another liquidity injection
into the system," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer
at Swiss bank Reyl.
Gains in riskier asset markets were limited by concerns over
a sharp rise in Spain's short-term borrowing costs, a big fall
in German investor confidence, and fresh worries about Greece's
commitment to its bailout plan.
The single currency was up 0.3 percent at $1.2622,
still below a one-month high of $1.2748 hit on Monday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index rose
0.75 percent to 1001.19 points, while Brent crude fell
close to a 17-month low of $94.44 a barrel due to fears about
the slowing euro zone economy.
SPANISH YIELDS JUMP
Spain was forced to pay yields of over five percent to sell
12- and 18-month Treasury bills in an auction as investors
worried the country will soon have to ask for international aid.
It faces a bigger test on Thursday with a sale of longer-term
bonds. [ID: ID:nL5E8HJ8PP]
"The yields are over 5 percent in both lines, which is back
at the levels we saw in November 2011 when the market was in
huge distress and the ECB was forced to intervene," Peter
Chatwell, an interest-rate strategist at Credit Agricole.
Borrowing costs across the euro zone fell sharply after the
European Central Bank flooded the market with around 1 trillion
euros in cheap credit through two long-term refinancing
operations (LTROs) in December and February but they have since
leapt back up.
Spain has called on the ECB should take more steps to ease
the crisis, but the bank's head, Mario Draghi, said this month
that it was up to Europe's politicians to fix the euro zone.
However, he has hinted the bank may soon cut interest rates,
pointing to downside risks for the economy and saying there was
no inflation risk in any euro area country.
Spain's debt problems and uncertainty over the Greek
election outcome took its toll on investor sentiment in Europe's
biggest economy, according to the Mannheim-based ZEW economic
think tank's monthly poll.
The ZEW index fell in June at its fastest rate since October
1998, to -16.9 from 10.8 in May, way below the forecast in a
Reuters poll of 42 analysts for a drop to 4.0.
"In the second quarter, Germany's economy is likely to slow
down markedly, in particular private investment," said Christian
Schulz, Senior Economist, Berenberg Bank.
"With the euro crisis once again threatening to push the
German economy into recession this summer, a convincing policy
response becomes pivotal for Germany as well," he said.
The concerns about Greece have also not gone away despite
signs that Greece's pro-bailout conservatives looked set to form
a coalition government with the Socialists.
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras has
promised to negotiate less punishing terms for Greece's
international bailout, after only narrowly beating a radical
left-wing party that campaigned to scrap the austerity deal.
Any move by Greece's to change details of its
130-billion-euro bailout is expected to be opposed by Germany.
OPERATION TWIST
Gold prices rallied for their eighth consecutive session on
Tuesday, as investors cautiously dipped their toes back into the
market with the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in sharp focus
for hints on sentiment towards extra policy stimulus.
The consensus has been for the Fed to announce no further
quantitative easing - effectively creating money to purchase
assets. But the recent disappointing economic data may prompt
the Fed to consider extending its long-term bond-buying
programme, known as Operation Twist, by a few months from the
current June deadline.
"Across the Street economists largely anticipate some form
of sterilized asset purchases and an extension of Operation
Twist," said Morgan Stanley executive director Gabriel de Kock.
The liquidity boost delivered by previous doses of monetary
stimulus from the Fed has lifted global equities and most
commodities, and markets have become sensitive to speculation
about future measures.
Gold stood at $1,630.55, just off an intraday high of
1,632.90 though the market is still a long way off the record
seen last year at $1,920.30.
Ahead of the Fed decision, signs that the eurozone economy
would remain subdued and keep oil demand weak hurt prices.
Brent crude futures briefly slipped to $94.44 a
barrel, the lowest since January 2011 before recovering to trade
around 63 cents lower at $95.43. U.S. crude was 19 cents
lower at $83.08 a barrel.