GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, euro slips ahead of Spain budget

* Stocks up around the world as Spain budget looms
* Euro off 2-week low vs dollar
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Stock markets reclaimed some
ground but the euro fell slightly on Thursday on speculation
Spain could move toward a debt rescue and the European Central
Bank would launch a new bond-buying plan.
Talk that the China Securities Regulatory Commission would
announce steps to support beleaguered domestic markets was also
positive for relatively risky investments..
A report showing U.S. durable goods orders falling by a
larger than expected amount in August and another estimating
second-quarter gross domestic product below expectations
curtailed gains, though a fall in initial jobless claims in the
latest week was taken as encouraging..
But euro zone worries have roared back into focus over the
last week as the feel-good factor of recent central bank
stimulus has given way to renewed uncertainty over Spain's
willingness to submit to a politically painful rescue program.
The Spanish government will hold a news conference on the
2013 budget and on economic reforms at 1500 GMT on Thursday, the
prime minister's office said..
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.4
percent to 331.91.
"I think ... a few opportunistic buyers have been creeping
in, on the hope that Spain might just push the bailout button,"
said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads
in London. "If that happens, I can only imagine you'll see risk
assets rise."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.32 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 13,431.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.32 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,436.64. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.37 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,100.08.
Separately, the Labor Department said the U.S. economy
likely created 386,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March
than previously estimated, in a preliminary estimate of its
annual "benchmark" revision to closely watched payrolls data.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes slipped in
August due to a shortage of lower priced inventory in most of
the country, an industry report revealed on Thursday.
.
"You put it all together, a lot of this is backward-looking
data, some of this is more forward-looking, said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York. "It's certainly a negative but not a disaster at all and
the stock market is not reacting significantly here to this
news."
In China, stocks rebounded from multiyear lows on
speculation a China Securities Regulatory Commission
announcement could include changes to the initial public
offering market. Traders said China's central bank fed $57.9
billion into money markets this week, the largest weekly
injection in history..
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2854.