GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares gain as global growth fears ease

* European shares edge higher in early trade
* Euro off its lows as market awaits clarity on Greece,
Spain
* Chinese data helps dispel worries about extent of slowdown
LONDON, Oct 15 European shares gained and the
euro trimmed some of its losses after Chinese data offered
evidence for stronger than expected global growth on Monday, but
uncertainty over when Spain might request a bailout weighed on
investors.
Data over the weekend from China, the world's second largest
economy, showed inflation subdued in September while exports had
rebounded at nearly twice the rate expected, helping to dispel
concerns ahead of Chinese GDP numbers on Thursday which are
still expected to point to slight slowdown.
"There is a lot of caution around because economic growth
does look difficult from where we are, while the debt situation
in Europe remains challenging," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
European shares edged higher in early trade with the FTSE
Eurofirst index of top European shares up 0.1 percent
at 1,094.42 points. London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX rose between 0.1 percent
and 0.2 percent.
On Friday, U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four
months, led lower by financial shares. More financial
institutions will report earnings in the coming days, including
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
. There are concerns about shrinking profit margins.
The dollar index measured against a basket of six
major currencies gained around 0.2 percent on Monday,
undermining dollar-denominated commodities.
Copper prices fell 0.4 percent to a one-month low,
while Brent crude oil slipped 56 cents to $114.06 a
barrel. Gold extended recent losses to touch a 2-1/2-week
low of $1,741.24 an ounce.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2930 as traders
look ahead to a European Union summit later this week for any
developments in measures to help the debt-laden economies of
Spain and Greece.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said his government
expects to agree on a new austerity package with its lenders
and for the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
to bridge their differences on how to cut the country's debt at
the leader's meeting on Thursday and Friday.
Euro zone officials have said Madrid is likely to ask for
financial aid in November, paving the way for the European
Central Bank's programme to buy bonds of struggling euro zone
states that ask for assistance.