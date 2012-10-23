GLOBAL MARKETS-Lacklustre earnings, pain in Spain hit shares, euro

* European, global shares, euro hit week lows
* Wall Street set to open lower after lacklustre earning
* Dollar hits highest in more than 3 months vs yen
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 23 World shares and the euro hit
their lowest levels in a week on Tuesday as lacklustre corporate
earnings, a slump in French confidence and more pain for Spain
fed investors' concerns over the euro zone and global growth.
Wall Street was also expected to open lower, with markets
set to chew over Monday's final U.S. presidential TV debate and
uncertain earnings from major U.S. companies DuPont, 3M
, United Technologies and UPS.
The euro zone's debt crisis and the damage it is doing to
worldwide economic health remains a top concern with investors
still looking for firm proof that recent support measures from
leading central banks are being felt.
Data on Tuesday showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in over two
years, while a downgrade of five Spanish regions by Moody's and
a mixed debt sale added to nerves over the country now at the
heart of the crisis.
The euro was down 0.5 percent by 1230 GMT and
struggling to stay above $1.30. Global and
European shares tumbled 0.7 and 1.4 percent,
respectively, to their lowest levels in a week.
Prices of safe haven German government bonds rose, while
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields, which move inverse to
price, climbed.
"There is risk-averse feel today," said Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes.
"The Spanish look like they are going to delay even further
the request for support, last night's election debate is
considered to have been won by President Obama, and for some
that has kept alive the worries about the fiscal cliff."
PAIN IN SPAIN
Financial markets are still waiting for a bailout request
from Spain to trigger the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme, which many believe would draw a line
under any threat of default from the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy.
ECB Executive Board member-in waiting, Yves Mersch, told an
audience in Berlin that while there was no limit in terms of the
amount of bonds the ECB could buy, there was a time limit.
Shortly before he spoke Spain sold short-term debt, with
yields rising slightly on three-month paper and falling on
six-month paper.
"The market is realising that the momentum we had with a lot
of events last week will most likely not be followed up by a
quick aid request by Spain, and that's prompting some profit-
taking. We don't expect a sharp correction but a bit of a
pullback," Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.
Elsewhere in currency markets, the yen hit a three-month low
against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on
expectations that the Bank of Japan will further loosen policy
later this month.
The dollar was firmer against a broader basket of currencies
, with appetite for the greenback aided by a report in the
New York Times that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman and its
stimulus architect, Ben Bernanke, has told close friends he
probably will not stand for a third term.
BROADER FALLS
Disappointing U.S. company results including from
heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar, General Electric and
Microsoft have cast a shadow over share markets over the last
week.
United Technologies Corp, DuPont and 3M
added to the gloom on Tuesday after all reported either
weak earnings or outlooks.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 9 percent
of the European companies that have reported third-quarter
results so far, just under half have fallen short of analysts'
forecasts.
In commodity markets, copper, a metal closely
attuned to the health of the global economy, fell to a fresh
six-week low of $7,914 per tonne. Gold hovered at $1,716
an ounce, after falling to a six-week low around $1,713 on
Monday.
Oil prices slipped for a sixth day on worries over oil
demand growth due to an uncertain global outlook, falling below
$109 a barrel despite simmering tensions in the Middle East.
"As always there are two main issues, one the global economy
and the other is the progress - or lack of it - in the euro zone
crisis," said ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis.
"There remains quite some uncertainty on both fronts.
Markets still remain to be convinced of a clear turning point in
the global economy."