GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift European shares, crisis keeps euro pinned

* European shares up 0.7 pct, euro flat 1.2956
* U.S. stock futures point to cautious Wall Street open
* China PMI pick up contrasted by weak Swedish, UK data
* Oil weighed by worries storm Sandy to cut fuel demand
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 1 European shares rose on Thursday,
bolstered by relatively robust earnings reports despite economic
weakness, while the euro was flat as uncertainty over how the
euro zone will handle crises in Spain and Greece dragged on.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 0.7 percent at 1245 GMT, helped by a smaller than expected
fall in profits at oil major Royal Dutch Shell and a
broker upgrade of Asia-exposed luxury goods giant Richemont
.
Although many companies have posted weak third-quarter
results over the last month as firms grapple with the faltering
global economy, many of the results have not been as bad as some
had expected.
World stocks - which have dropped over 3
percent since a rally driven by global central bank stimulus
plans ended in mid-September - recovered from earlier falls in
Asian trading to stand up 0.1 percent at 329.4 points.
U.S. stock futures were also up 0.1 percent,
suggesting a cautious opening on Wall Street, which resumed
trading on Wednesday following its first weather-related two-day
closure since the late 19th century.
Data from China showing its economy is finally regaining
traction and manufacturing growth in Indonesia, India and Taiwan
also helped to support investors' sentiment.
But it was contrasted by weak Swedish data as factory
activity fell at its fastest rate in over 3 years, and by
numbers showing a worse-than-expected deterioration in Britain's
manufacturing sector.
"Divergence between the more positive growth signs coming
from Asia and the negative news from Europe continues to grow,"
FX strategists at Morgan Stanley said note. "The economic news
from Europe remains negative and is likely to continue to weigh
on the euro in the near term."
EURO PINNED
Euro zone finance ministers held a teleconference on
Wednesday without any breakthrough on helping Greece, which
served notice that it will overshoot its deficit and debt
targets again next year because of a deeper-than-forecast
recession.
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said he expected
finance ministers to agree a deal on Nov. 12 provided Athens had
completed a list of prior actions.
The lack of firm progress, and with no sign that Spain is
about to ask for euro zone help, kept the euro pinned in its
recent $1.28-$1.32 range, flat at $1.2956.
European government bond markets were also steady with
benchmark German Bund futures barely changed at 141.57.
The dollar strengthened gaining 0.4 percent against
the yen to 80.04, approaching a four-month high of 80.38
hit last week. The China-sensitive Australian
dollar steadied around $1.0366.
Many major currencies have been kept in tight ranges by the
uncertainty over Greece and Spain, the tight race for the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 6 and the potential for the United
States to run over a debt "cliff" early next year.
U.S. Congress must deal with the fiscal cliff - up to $600
billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions that are
set to kick in next year - which threatens to hurt the U.S.
economy.
U.S. DATA
There will also be plenty of U.S. data on tap for investors
to digest later.
The ISM manufacturing index will be closely watched after
recent disappointing Midwestern data, while car sales and weekly
unemployment figures will also be in focus before Friday's
non-farm payroll numbers.
Away from stocks, investor risk appetite was mixed, with
commodities such as copper up 0.9 percent, lifted by the data
signalling China is perking up.
Oil hovered around $108.26 a barrel as investors focused on
the possible effect on fuel demand from the damage caused by the
Sandy superstorm along the U.S. East Coast.
"Many refineries are still out or with low runs so a build
in crude oil inventories is expected next week and a draw on
diesel, heating oil with gasoline moving sideways because no
cars are moving," said Michael Poulsen, oil analyst at Global
Risk Management in Copenhagen.