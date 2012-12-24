GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. budget uncertainty hangs over quiet stocks, FX

* European shares edge lower, Wall street seen down
* Dollar hovers near 20-month high vs yen
* Oil eases, gold steadies as "fiscal cliff" limbo weighs
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 24 European shares and oil prices
edged lower on Monday with Wall Street expected to follow suit,
as a deadlock in U.S. budget talks left an undercurrent of
uncertainty in markets ahead of the Christmas break.
With a number of stock markets including in Germany, Italy
and Switzerland closed for the Christmas holiday, the
FTSEurofirst300 provisionally closed down 0.1 percent
at 1,137.94 after a shortened session in British, French, Dutch
and Spanish markets.
The MSCI index of global stocks was
virtually unchanged at 339.97 ahead of what is expected to be
another lower open on Wall Street, after the biggest drop since
mid-November on Friday.
Activity in other assets was also subdued, with spot gold
edging off a four-month low and Brent oil
easing back under $109 a barrel.
Markets were left in limbo on Friday when President Barack
Obama and U.S. lawmakers suspended talks until after Christmas
on avoiding $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that
threaten to send the economy back into recession.
Although there is no official date for talks to resume, the
two sides still have a few days after Christmas to find a
compromise before the Jan. 1 deadline when the measures start to
take effect.
Most political experts and economists expect a deal of some
form. If they fail, the "fiscal cliff" could wipe as much as 4
percent off U.S. GDP next year, choking the global recovery
before it gets going.
"The fiscal cliff is the only thing that is important for
markets at the moment," said ABN Amro economist Aline Schuiling.
"We were hoping the festive spirit would get everyone together
and a deal would be done, but Obama has now gone to Hawaii for
Christmas, so it looks like we'll have to wait."
YEN WEAKNESS
Most European bond markets were already shut for Christmas
but one of the few to be open was in Britain where benchmark
10-year yields ticked higher.
Currency markets were also largely quiet. Against the
backdrop of the fiscal cliff uncertainty, the dollar eased 0.2
percent versus a basket of major currencies while the euro
climbed back above $1.32.
The major mover was the yen, which neared a 20-month
low versus the dollar, after incoming premier Shinzo Abe renewed
pressure over the weekend on the Bank of Japan to adopt a 2
percent inflation target.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent on the day at 84.45 yen
. Chartists said the dollar needed to overcome 85.05 yen,
its 200-week moving average, for it to make further gains.
"There has been some pretty significant yen selling all
through the night and into this morning," said Peter Kinsella,
currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"It is very noticeable we have not seen any retracement or
dip in dollar/yen at all. The market is really saying they are
convinced on yen weakness, and that is what we are going to see
for the remainder of this year and in the course of next year."
STRONG FINISH
Trading on Wall Street was expected to be subdued when it
opens later, also for half a day. Futures pointed to the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 all starting
down 0.3 percent.
The uncertainty over the U.S. budget is threatening to sour
what has been a strong second half of the year for equity
markets. The FTSEurofirst 300 is up 20 percent since June while
the Euro STOXX 50 has gained almost 30 percent. Both
indexes are set to post their best annual performances since the
post-Lehman crisis bounce of 2009.
Investors are now showing increasing appetite for European
stocks. EPFR Global data reported that flows into equity funds
have increased for the last 19 weeks.
"This year has been a year of transition, and now it's time
to turn the page and move on, to start picking stocks again for
the long term, companies exposed to the emerging consumer in
places like Asia and Africa," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Others warn that the euro zone crisis may still have some
bite left, however. Elections are due next year in Italy and
Germany, while Spain's government, companies and banks need to
refinance huge amounts of debt.
"Policymakers in Spain will not be looking forward to the
start of the year and January will probably be quite volatile in
Europe," said ABN Amro's Schuiling. "The funding in the first
quarter for Spain will be the test... Its deficit is now roughly
the same as Greece's."