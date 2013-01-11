GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares at 8-month high, euro rallies on ECB shift

* World shares at 8-month high as investors bet on global
recovery
* Dollar/yen hits 2-1/2-year peak as Abe ups pressure on BOJ
* China Dec CPI accelerates, triggering broad market
profit-taking
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 11 European shares consolidated
close to two year highs on Friday after Europe's Central Bank
expressed cautious optimism on the euro zone's prospects.
Strong Chinese trade data on Thursday also helped lift
economists' expectations of a steady global recovery this year,
although a pick-up in Chinese inflation on Friday prompted
profit-taking on Asia shares outside Japan and dampened oil.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares opened
in positive territory but had returned to a near-unchanged
1164.42 by 0850 GMT, with London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX all broadly steady.
It pushed the MSCI index of world shares to
350.08 points, a new eight-month high.
"People are starting to come back to the stock market
because they don't have any other option," said Edward Page
Croft, managing director at Stockopedia.
"Equities are very overdue a rest but that shouldn't make
people through in the towel in my opinion (as) they will
continue to be supported by central banks' very accommodative
policies."
The major news from the ECB's meeting on Thursday was that
none of the bank's policymakers had pushed to cut rates. Last
month some had, and the change saw markets largely price out any
reduction in rates in the coming months.
It triggered a jump in the euro and the rally resumed
as European trading gathered pace, pushing the single currency
above $1.3270 and to an 18-month high against the yen
and a four-month high versus the Swiss franc.
The dollar, meanwhile, jumped to 89.35 yen, its
highest since June 2010, on strengthening speculation new
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will exert strong pressure on
the Bank of Japan to pursue aggressive easing steps.
Japan's cabinet approved on Friday an economic stimulus
package in the biggest spending boost since the financial
crisis. Abe also said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper
the BOJ should consider maximising employment as a monetary
policy goal to help boost the economy.
In the bond market, German Bund futures extended the
previous day's losses after the ECB cooled expectations of a
near-term rate cut.
Expectations of a strong Italian bond auction later in the
day, after Spain made a successful start to its 2013 fund
raising programme on Thursday, also eroded demand for low-risk
Bunds.
Oil prices reacted to the faster-than-expected Chinese
inflation data, with Brent crude futures falling back towards
$111 a barrel.