GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen up ahead of G20 statement, shares flat

* Yen gains on euro and dollar as G20 statement eyed
* European shares weighed by growth concerns
* U.S. stocks seen lower
* Oil slides under $118 a barrel, gold at 6-mth low
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 15 The yen strengthened on Friday as
investors awaited the outcome of a meeting in Moscow of finance
officials from the Group of 20 economic powers, while renewed
fears over global growth weighed on shares and commodities.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street where the S&P 500 index is likely to struggle to
extend its streak of weekly gains to seven.
A series of conflicting comments from policymakers has put
the spotlight on the G20's final communique, which currency
markets will scrutinise to decide whether to resume the current
trend for a weaker yen and stronger euro.
The possibility that officials might express disapproval of
Japan in particular encouraged traders to take profits on the
yen's recent sharp falls on Friday. This sent the Japanese unit
up 0.3 percent to 92.60 yen and the euro down 0.6 percent
to near a two-week low at 123.35 yen.
However, the yen's gains could be only temporary with hints
emerging from Moscow that the final text would not single out
any country for criticism. One delegate said
that in discussions on a draft, Japan had not been singled out.
"The long term weakening trend for the yen remains intact,"
said Howard Jones, adviser at RMG Wealth Management. "We are
comfortable with our view the dollar will rise to 100 yen in the
coming months. It is an easy trade to make money."
FX TARGETING
At the heart of the current debate is whether the loose
monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the United States,
Japan, Britain and the euro zone amount to strategies of
"competitive devaluation" or currency manipulation intended to
boost exports and growth.
Attention has been focused mainly on Japan because the new
government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has appeared to
specifically target a weaker yen to stimulate the economy.
But European political leaders have also raised the
possibility of political interference in exchange rate policy,
with French President Francois Hollande last week calling for a
medium-term target for the euro.
The Group of Seven rich powers - four big EU economies,
Japan, the United States and Canada - weighed in on Tuesday by
reaffirming a shared commitment to market-determined exchange
rates, but some then quickly undermined the united front with
off-the-record briefings critical of Japan.
"There is an issue of 'who started the fire?' You can say
that Japan is getting really aggressive but then they might say,
'well, what have the Americans done?', 'what about the British?'
and so on," said William De Vijlder, chief investment officer at
BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
An apparently frustrated European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said in Moscow on Friday that all the loose talk on
currencies was "inappropriate, fruitless and self-defeating".
Traders is the yen were also watching developments in Tokyo
where premier Abe was said to be close to selecting his nominee
for Bank of Japan governor. A decision could come in the next
few days, sources told Reuters.
GROWTH WORRIES
Meanwhile share markets were broadly flat with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index steady at 1,163.65
points following dismal gross domestic product data from across
the euro zone on Thursday.
Frankfurt's DAX and London's FTSE and
Paris's CAC-40 were all little changed, while the weaker
growth numbers contributed to a 0.1 percent dip in the MSCI
world equity index.
The surprisingly sharp contraction in the region's economy
during the final three months of 2012 has undermined hopes of an
early recovery from recession, though it has also boosted talk
that the European Central Bank may have to ease further.
European shares have risen strongly from a low point last
June, buoyed by an ECB pledge of new measures to tackle the
region's economic problems, and any fall back in prices is
expected to be temporary.
"There is some scepticism out there that February is not
going to be a great month, but I think there's more room to run.
The momentum is still intact," said Terry Torrison, managing
director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
The weaker demand outlook implied by the both the euro zone
GDP data and weaker growth in Japan helped send Brent crude
under $118 a barrel and puts it on course for its first weekly
loss since mid-January.
Front-month Brent futures were down 40 cents to
$117.60 per barrel and U.S. crude shed 40 cents to $96.91
per barrel.
The gyrations in the currency market, which have
strengthened the dollar versus the euro, sent gold to a
six-month low of $1,625.44 an ounce on Friday. The metal is
headed for its biggest weekly drop since June, down 2.4 percent.