CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB, BoJ support pledges boost shares, dollar

(Corrects bullet point to show European shares gain 1.3 pct,
and para 12 rise in MSCI World to 0.3 pct)
* European shares gain 1.3 pct as sign of central bank
support
* Dollar up 1.2 pct vs yen after Nikkei rebound
* Investors welcome reaffirmed ECB, Bank of Japan support
* Commodities under pressure from dlr, growth concerns
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 28 Investors seized on clear signs
of policy support from Japanese and European central banks on
Tuesday, driving world shares higher and denting appetite for
safe-haven German bonds.
Heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon
taper its stimulus programme and a rebound in Japanese stocks
saw the dollar strengthen by 1.3 percent against the yen,
its biggest one day gain in nearly three weeks.
"I expect the major markets to test resistance levels of
last week as investors are still seeking higher highs and new
record levels in the near term, whilst the central banks are
continuing their quantitative easing operations," said Tom
Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.
Equity markets around the world have traded at their highest
levels in years over the past few weeks on the back of huge
stimulus measures by the Fed and other central banks, despite
little evidence of strong growth in the world economy.
But comments last week by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
suggesting a recovery in the United States could bring about a
shift in policy unleashed a wave a turbulence in financial
markets as investors reassessed the prospects for further gains.
The worries were concentrated in Japan, where the Nikkei
stock index dropped 7.3 percent last Thursday - its largest
one-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Nikkei steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.4 percent
higher after long-serving board member Ryuzo Miyao said the Bank
of Japan would fine-tune market operations to ensure its massive
easing campaign is not derailed.
Comments by top central bank officials also helped improve
sentiment in Europe, where the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
rose over 1.3 percent in early trading.
In a newspaper column, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Peter Praet said the ECB could still cut interest rates
further to stimulate the economy if needed.
His remarks followed ECB Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen's comments on Monday that the central bank would stick
to its expansive monetary policy for as long as necessary.
That sparked a rebound that saw Germany's DAX gain
1.2 percent to trade near its recent record highs, while in
London, where trading resumed after a holiday, the FTSE 100
index was up 1.6 percent, led by banking stocks.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.3 percent
by mid-morning, while U.S. stock index futures pointed to strong
gains when Wall Street resumes .
SAFETY ABANDONED
In the currency markets, the safe-haven Swiss franc
joined in the falls, leaving the greenback up 0.7 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.9697 francs.
"The yen and Swiss franc have dropped noticeably this
morning essentially because risk assets seem to be stabilising,"
said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2910 against the
dollar, trading well within its recent range of $1.28-1.32.
German government bonds, another safe-haven asset, were also
being deserted by investors although hopes of an ECB rate cut
lent some support. The yield on 10-year bonds was down 1 basis
point at 1.43 percent.
Commodities prices remain pressured by an uncertain demand
outlook after data last week showed China's factory activity
declined in May for the first time in seven months while U.S.
manufacturing was reported to be growing slowly.
The rising dollar also makes some dollar-based commodities
more expensive for non-dollar holders.
U.S. crude futures shed 0.5 percent to $94.63 a
barrel and Brent eased 0.8 percent to $103.50.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)