GLOBAL MARKETS- Promise of central bank support lifts shares, dlr

* European shares gain 1.25 pct, Wall St seen higher
* Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after Nikkei rebound
* Investors lean on reaffirmed ECB, Bank of Japan support
* Oil prices surge on stock rally, Mid-East tension
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 28 Investors seized on clear pledges
of policy support from Japanese and European central banks on
Tuesday to drive world shares higher, sending the yen down
sharply against the dollar and boosting oil prices.
That put Wall Street on course for a higher open when
trading resumes after Monday's Memorial Day holiday, reversing
the trend that saw all three major stock indexes end last week
in negative territory.
Heightened expectations the U.S. central bank could soon
taper its stimulus programme unleashed turbulence across the
markets last week, leaving it to central banks in Japan and
Europe to reassure investors their liquidity taps remain open.
"There is still some nervousness, but investors are also
feeling that equities are the best asset class," Keith Bowman,
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
Equity markets around the world hit their highest levels in
many years this month due to the cheap funding from the Fed and
other central banks. But the comments by Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke suggesting a U.S. recovery could bring a shift in
policy have made investors question prospects for further gains.
"We have had a significant move higher and now it's time for
taking stock and deciding whether we continue to go higher or we
are due a correction," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at
CMC Markets said.
The question is being asked most about the Japanese market,
where the Nikkei stock index had reached a 5-1/2-year high
before dropping 7.3 percent last Thursday - its largest one-day
loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Nikkei steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.2 percent
higher after long-serving board member Ryuzo Miyao said the Bank
of Japan would fine-tune market operations to ensure its
unprecedented easing campaign is not derailed.
European Central Bank officials also weighed in to help ease
investor's nerves, sending the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
up 1.25 percent by midday, its best day in a month.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said the bank could
still cut interest rates further to stimulate the economy if
needed. His comment echoed that of ECB Executive Board member
Joerg Asmussen on Monday who said the loose policy would stay as
long as necessary.
Tuesday's rebound took Germany's DAX up 1.2 percent
to near recent record highs. In London, the FTSE 100 index
was up 1.6 percent, led by banking stocks.
MSCI's world equity index had risen 0.4
percent by mid-morning, reversing four days of losses.
SAFETY ABANDONED
The dollar rose 1.0 percent to 102.00 yen, up more
than a full yen from a two-week low of 100.66 hit on Friday.
While against the Swiss franc, another currency seen as a safe
haven, the dollar up 0.5 percent to 0.9675 francs.
"The yen and Swiss franc have dropped noticeably this
morning, essentially because risk assets seem to be
stabilising," said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin
Tan.
The euro was little changed at $1.2940 against the
dollar, trading well within its recent range of $1.28-1.32.
Investors also turned away from German government bonds
though the talk of future ECB rate cuts lent support. The yield
on the 10-year bond was flat at 1.43 percent.
The rally in equity markets and signs of rising Middle East
tension lifted oil prices sharply. U.S. crude futures
gained 0.8 percent to $94.78 a barrel and Brent rose 1.5
percent to $104.16 a barrel.
"Oil has made gains today on the back of friendly equity
markets," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.