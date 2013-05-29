GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares, German bonds fall as Fed stimulus back in focus

* Strong U.S. data fuels speculation that Fed may taper bond
buying
* But signs of strong U.S. growth seen limiting share price
falls
* Gains in Nikkei lend support to yen
* Bunds weaken ahead of German inflation, jobs data
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 29 European stocks and German bond
prices fell on Wednesday as robust U.S. economic data fanned
speculation the Federal Reserve may taper its bond-buying
programme.
But analysts said the weakness in equity markets could prove
short-lived as the growth momentum implied by Tuesday's figures
for home prices and consumer confidence encouraged investors to
focus on the better returns shares offer over bonds.
"We still see the rally continuing as the U.S. economy is
getting stronger, monetary policies will remain supportive and
there are not a lot of alternatives for equities," Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent in early trading, following on from a
weaker session across Asia which saw MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fall 0.2
percent.
A rise in the Japan's Nikkei index, which inched up 0.1
percent, lent support to the yen which gained 0.3
percent to 102.14 against the dollar,
German Bund futures were 43 ticks lower at 143.39,
with traders looking ahead to unemployment and inflation data
out of Germany, and policy recommendations from the European
Commission expected to confirm a shift away from tough austerity
targets to supporting growth across the recession-hit region.