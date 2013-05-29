GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds fall as data fans Fed uncertainty

* Strong U.S. data fuels speculation that Fed may taper bond
buying
* Stocks, German bonds, peripheral euro zone bonds all fall
* Yen gains more than 1 pct on the dollar
* Growth concerns weigh on oil prices
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 29 World shares, the dollar and bond
prices all fell on Wednesday as signs of strength in the U.S.
economy fanned fears the Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering
back its massive stimulus programme.
In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top
shares had dropped 1.5 percent by midday, giving back all of the
previous day's 1.3 percent gain. U.S. stock futures also
signalled a weak start to Wall Street trading.
Financial markets have seen a rise in volatility since Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke last week suggested the central bank could
begin to roll back its $85 billion-a-month fund injection.
Some investors are avoiding taking big positions as they
weigh the strength of a nascent recovery in the global economy
against the withdrawal of stimulus which has driven some stock
markets to record highs.
In fixed income markets, yields on both safer German and
U.S. bonds rose along with those from riskier sovereign issuers
as nervous investors cut back positions.
"In the current environment no one wants to have big running
risks, so if a couple of clients say I'm going to lighten up,
boom, you have a big market movement," said Luca Jellinek
head of European interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB.
Ten-year German government bond yields were 3.2 basis points
higher at 1.49 percent, while the yield on the
equivalent U.S. Treasury notes hit a peak of 2.235
percent, its highest since April 2012.
Traders said the weakness in equity markets had encouraged
investors to buy the yen, which is seen as a safe haven, sending
the dollar down 1.4 percent to a low of 100.96 yen.
The fall pushed the greenback 0.5 percent lower against a
basket of other major currencies as it slipped further
away from a 3-year high of 84.50 hit on May 23.
Japan's Nikkei index also bucked the trend in world equity
market ending 0.1 percent higher and helping MSCI's world equity
index which tracks shares in 45 countries to
post only a 0.1 percent decline on the day.
Many analysts still believe the growth momentum implied by
Tuesday's strong figures for U.S. home prices and consumer
confidence should ultimately be good for markets but fear the
current volatility could continue for some time.
"We've got the (U.S.) payroll figures next week and then all
the way though June the market is going to be very sensitive
leading up until to the next FOMC (Fed policy) meeting," Michael
Gallagher, Managing Director at IDEAglobal, said.
GLOBAL GROWTH TRIMMED
The concerns over the Fed easing its stimulus effort came as
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
underlined the risks still facing the world economy by cutting
its 2013 global forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent.
The United States and Japan were seen driving growth, due to
their massive monetary easing efforts, but the ongoing recession
in the euro zone and a slowdown in China are weighing on the
global economy, the OECD said.
However, data out of the euro zone on Wednesday did bolster
hopes the European Central Bank could extend its loose monetary
policy at its rates setting meeting next week, which could
support market going forward.
The ECB said loans to the euro area's private sector
contracted for the 12th month in a row in April, while separate
data showed German unemployment rose unexpectedly in May.
In the commodity market these global growth concerns and the
weaker dollar dragged on copper and platinum,
while Brent oil slipped under $104 per barrel.
"The market expected a pick up of the global economy this
year, but it looks like there will only be a gradual restart to
acceleration in the second half, so it seems the tipping point
is moving further into the future," said Andy Sommer, analyst at
EGL in Switzerland.