GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro shares slide, dollar climbs off three-week low

* Dollar climbs off 3-week low * European shares slide, still in line for 12th month of gains * Nikkei rebounds after worst week in over a year * Wall Street expected to open lower with data in focus By Marc Jones LONDON, May 31 The dollar climbed off a three-week low on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. data dampened fears of an early scale-back of Federal Reserve stimulus. Equity markets remained volatile as investors cashed in on another month of gains. The dollar edged up against a basket of six key currencies after Thursday's data, while record unemployment in the euro zone and a surprise fall in German retail sales pushed the euro back below $1.30. European shares dropped as much as 1 percent. Month-end factors and low volumes added to the data disappointment, but shares remained on course for their 12th straight month of gains having outperformed other parts of the world in recent weeks. Wall Street was also expected to open lower with investors set to focus on a deluge of data including personal income and consumption figures at 1230 GMT, the Chicago PMI at 1345 GMT and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index. In Asia, the yen rose to a three-week high of 100.30 yen versus the dollar and Tokyo's Nikkei bounced 1.7 percent at the end of its worst week in over a year. Questions have started to be asked about Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus drive. "We have been dollar bulls for quite some time but ... we are approaching the transition point where the impulses from Japanese monetary policy are either in the price or close to it," said Ned Rumpeltin head of G10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered. "They (Japan) have gone all in and they are going to continue with the programme but it doesn't look like they are going to add anything new for a while." RECORD UNEMPLOYMENT In the debt market, German Bund futures edged up and peripheral euro zone bonds weakened. There are growing signs that sovereign debtors' 10-month rally may be coming to an end, especially if central banks curb stimulus. Euro zone inflation ticked up to 1.4 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April, according to data on Friday that may dampen the chances of an ECB rate cut next week although unemployment in the currency bloc hit a record 12.2 percent in April. Slovenia's central bank chief warned his country may still need a bailout and the euro zone jobless figures came a day after France and Germany agreed to draw up plans for a full-time euro zone president and speed the disbursement of 6 billion euros in EU funds to fight youth unemployment. Troubles also continue for those bordering the euro zone. Lending to Britain's businesses fell sharply in April, data from the Bank of England showed, dropping by the biggest margin so far in 2013, even as mortgage approvals edged higher. Commodity markets remained squarely focused on the Federal Reserve's stimulus strategy which has been propping up growth and global markets since the start of the financial crisis. With the dollar on the front foot, the commodity-linked Aussie and Kiwi dollars were under pressure at long-term lows. Copper, which has fallen 9 percent this year, was on track for its first monthly gain since January despite some profit-taking by traders, while oil dipped back below $101.75 as it headed for its second week in the red. "Given where the inventories are, given where the economies are, oil is very expensive at these levels," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.