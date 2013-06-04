GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares rebound as U.S. data calms stimulus fears

* Dollar recovers from one-month lows vs yen, currency
basket
* European shares rebound after recent drops, Wall Street
seen flat
* Japanese strategy eyed for gauge on commitment to stimulus
* Australia keeps rates steady, sees scope for further
easing
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 4 The dollar and global shares
recovered from one-month lows on Tuesday and German Bund futures
eased, after weak U.S. data calmed concerns about an early cut
in central bank stimulus.
Markets were generally more settled than in recent sessions
and as a lull in this week's busy schedule of central bank
meetings, U.S. data and announcements on Japan's stimulus
programme, offered a break from recent sharp moves.
Wall Street was expected to open flat
The dollar steadied, having climbed back above 100 yen
and recouped some of Monday's wider falls after
the ISM index of U.S. factory activity fell to its lowest since
June 2009.
The figures had helped soothe jittery markets by bolstering
the view that it is still too early for the Federal Reserve to
start winding down its support programme. Nevertheless with such
talk unlikely to go away, analysts said the market swings would
continue, especially with U.S. job data due this week.
"Were are into this very volatile period which we were
always going to have after such expansionary monetary policy,"
said National Australia Bank strategist Gavin Friend.
"Markets, in typical forward-looking fashion, are seeing the
tapering as the beginning of the end of QE. You can argue that
the Fed will still be buying significant quantities of bonds so
markets shouldn't really react, but it is about the direction of
travel."
European stocks were off their highs of
the day by the afternoon but remained 0.4 percent higher and on
course to snap a two-day losing streak that had left them at
their lowest level since early May.
With investors also keeping positions tight ahead of the
European Central Bank and Bank of England monthly meetings on
Thursday, German Bund futures dipped and peripheral
euro zone debt edged up.
A 10-month rally in euro zone debt has waned in recent weeks
as talk of a cut in Fed stimulus has pushed up yields.
JAPAN SWINGS
Commodity markets were also steadier. Copper climbed
for a second session, while gold and oil were
both slightly softer at $1,400 an ounce and $101.80 a barrel
respectively.
After the volatility of recent days caused by an escalation
of political tensions, Turkish shares and the lira
regained ground. That meant that most of the bigger
moves of the day were once again on Asian stock markets.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent, its biggest one-day
rise in three weeks as currency swings amplified moves ahead of
Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the
third leg of his "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.
It was at a 5-1/2-year peak and up more than 50 percent on
the year until two weeks ago but has since lost 15 percent as
doubts about the $1.4 trillion stimulus drive have crept in.
Abe's latest changes are likely to centre on economic
reforms but sources told Reuters the government could also
include steps urging Japan's public pension funds to boost their
investment in equities and overseas.
"We are right at the start of a multi-year process
probably," said Grant Lewis, a Daiwa Securities economist in
London
AUSTRALIA HOLDS, ECB TO FOLLOW
Australian shares rose 0.3 percent and the Aussie
dollar dropped 1 percent to $0.9671 after the country's
central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, but said
there was some scope for further easing.
The firmer U.S dollar also pushed the kiwi dollar lower but
had little impact on the euro which was steady at $1.3075.
Markets' focus was largely on the ECB's meeting on Thursday
with analysts expecting it to hold off from any fresh policy
action this month to see whether economic recovery materialises
in the second half of the year as it expects.