RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares dip as Abe disappoints, Fed worries weigh

* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Abe disappoints
* Nikkei shares tumble 3.8 pct leading Asian shares lower
* Concerns over Fed stimulus plans weigh on European stocks
* German bonds flat ahead of euro zone service sector data
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 5 The dollar fell back through 100
yen and world shares dipped on Wednesday after new growth
policies from Japan's Prime Minister disappointed, and fears
over a cut in U.S. stimulus efforts weighed on sentiment.
Japan's Nikkei share index led market falls across
Asia, dropping 3.8 percent to hit a two-month low, while the
dollar fell 0.5 percent against the Japanese currency to 99.50
yen.
Shinzo Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually
and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses
in his widely-anticipated speech, aimed at bolstering growth in
the world's third-biggest economy.
"The initial investor disappointment appears more related
to the lack of specific policy measures required to meet the
plethora of new economic goals," Lee Hardman, currency analyst
for Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ said.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7
percent, following the weaker tone in world markets dominated by
concerns about the Fed's stimulus policies. These were fuelled
on Tuesday when Fed official Esther George said she supported
slowing down the pace of bond purchases.
"The markets are hanging on every word of the central
bankers in Europe and the U.S.," said Berkeley Futures associate
director Richard Griffiths.
Safe-haven German bonds futures gained some
support from the weaker equity markets but trading was cautious
ahead of PMI data the health of the euro zone and UK service
sectors in May, and weekly jobless claims figures from the U.S.
Commodity markets were firmer, with investors keeping an eye
on the dollar, which is expected to gain if jobs data including
Friday's key nonfarm payrolls report support talk of an end to
the Fed stimulus.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,406.26 an ounce
while Brent crude was up 0.4 percent at $103.60 a barrel.