GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares fall on concerns about Japan, Fed stimulus

* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Abe's reforms
disappoint
* Tokyo shares tumble 3.8 pct, leading world stocks lower
* Concerns over Fed stimulus plans weigh on European stocks
* Markets show little reaction to euro zone growth, PMI data
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 5 The dollar sank below 100 yen and
global shares fell on Wednesday, as modest additions to Japan's
growth strategy and renewed concerns of a cut in U.S. stimulus
efforts hit demand for riskier assets.
With markets dominated by speculation on when the Federal
Reserve will taper its bond-buying programme, there was little
reaction to data showing euro zone business activity eased
slightly in May, and confirming the region's economy contracted
in the first quarter.
Japan's main Nikkei share index earlier led the
equity market falls, dropping 3.8 percent to a two-month low,
while the dollar fell 0.5 percent against the Japanese currency
to 99.50 yen.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.4
percent, close to its lowest level in over a month, and the FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.15
percent. U.S. futures pointed to a weaker start on Wall Street.
In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting growth in
Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to boost incomes and
attract foreign businesses, but did not mention a proposal to
encourage Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by
investing more in riskier assets like equities.
"Investor expectations were for more specific growth
policies and the disappointment has only exacerbated a trend for
a correction in Japan's stock market," Lee Hardman, currency
analyst for Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ said.
Since the Nikkei index rose to a 5-1/2 year high on May 23,
up more than 50 percent this year, doubts about the
effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and the Bank of Japan's
stimulus efforts have led to a steady retracement of the gains.
FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS
Comments late on Tuesday from two senior Federal Reserve
officials highlighted divisions over the future of the central
bank's stimulus programme
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher and Kansas City Fed
President Esther George - both long-term critics of the
bond-buying scheme - reiterated their concerns over the risks of
waiting too long to cut it back.
"The markets are hanging on every word of the central
bankers in Europe and the U.S.," said Berkeley Futures associate
director Richard Griffiths.
The focus on Fed policy meant a euro zone business activity
survey for May was largely ignored, as it did little to change
the outlook for the region's long-running recession, now
virtually certain to extend into the second quarter.
"Policymakers and politicians will nevertheless seek solace
in the fact that the rate of decline has now eased for two
consecutive months, and that Germany is stabilising," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at survey compiler Markit.
GDP data confirmed the 17-nation region contracted by 0.2
percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period.
Brighter news from Britain's big service companies boosted
sterling, which climbed to high of $1.5372 and within
sight of its recent three-week peak of $1.5376 struck on Monday.
British and German government bond futures fell on
the UK data, which extended a run of positive readings, though
Bunds later stabilised to be little changed as the weakness in
equity markets lent support.
JOBS DATA EYED
Commodity markets were generally firmer, with investors
keeping an eye on the dollar, which is expected to gain if jobs
data including Friday's key nonfarm payrolls report support talk
of an end to the Fed stimulus.
Growth-attuned copper was at a two-week high while a
surprise fall in U.S. crude supplies added extra support to oil
prices which climbed back above £103 a barrel for the
first time in a week.
"Overall, oil markets will remain largely choppy as
investors try and gauge if stimulus measures from the U.S. Fed
will continue or not," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.