GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares, bonds steady after Fed-driven selloff

* Investors return after Thursday's sharp declines
* MSCI World index on track for worst week for 12 months
* European shares edge up, Wall Street seen higher
* Dollar steps back from two-week high
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 21 World shares, bonds and
commodities steadied on Friday, a day after a sharp sell-off
triggered by plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut back its
asset-buying programme.
Easing fears about a banking crisis in China also made for a
calmer tone, with short-term money rates falling back from
record highs on speculation the Chinese central bank had quietly
added funds to the market.
"There have been huge moves, there have been huge
repositioning, so maybe before the weekend volatility can come
down a bit," Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC said.
Emerging markets, however, remained under stress, with the
prospect of the Fed's decision, prompted by signs of economic
strength, sparking a migration by investors back to more
advanced economies.
MSCI's benchmark index for emerging equities fell
a further 0.5 percent on Friday after it lost over 4 percent in
Thursday's selloff.
World stocks in general were up 0.1 percent
but on track for their worst week in over a year.
In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index edged
up 0.1 percent in early trade, having slid 3.1 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in 19 months. A 0.5 percent
rise in U.S. stock futures also hinted at a rebound on
Wall Street later.
The dollar stepped back from a two-week high against a
basket of developed currencies but was seen on a solid footing
given the Fed's plans. It gained 0.6 percent against the yen to
97.82 yen in choppy trade.
The euro was steady at $1.3234, having backtracked
from Wednesday's four-month peak of $1.3414.
In the fixed income market, German Bunds were little changed
, pausing after posting their biggest daily drop since
March on Thursday.