GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB easing hopes help stocks, bonds deflect Fed hit

* European shares recover as data lifts ECB rate cut hopes
* U.S. stocks seen lower after Fed falls short of dovish
expectations
* Tapering remains data-dependent, market still bet on March
* BOJ reaffirms commitment to stimulus at meeting
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 31 Weak euro zone data that upped
the pressure on the ECB to cut rates again helped European
shares and bonds deflect concerns on Thursday that policy
tightening remains on the U.S. Federal Reserve's agenda.
Markets had been hit with a glancing blow on Wednesday after
the latest Fed meeting minutes were deemed less alarmist about
the state of the economy than some had wagered, lifting both
bond yields and the dollar.
The impact was mostly superficial, however, and European
shares and bonds were quick to shrug off the after-effects when
euro zone inflation topped off a morning of weak euro zone data.
Figures from Eurostat showed inflation in the 17-country
bloc unexpectedly dropped to a near four-year low in October and
unemployment stayed at a record high in September. German retail
and French consumer data also came in below par.
With the ECB aiming for inflation just under 2 percent Marie
Diron, a senior economic advisor for Ernst & Young, said the
central bank may now have to start considering action.
"The ECB can provide more liquidity and also express unease
about the strength of the euro to try to avoid the euro zone
slipping into deflation," she said.
"With high debt in both the (euro zone) public and private
sector, the impact of deflation would be devastating."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 had started the
session down 0.3 percent in the wake of the
less-dovish-than-expected Fed tone, but the data changed the
course of the day.
Ahead of the U.S. restart, the index was up 0.2 percent led
by 0.8 and 0.4 percent gains for Spanish and Italian
stocks. And as the euro headed south, the bloc's
benchmark bonds slipped into positive territory.
"It (inflation data) was pretty far from consensus and this
is something that could help the doves inside the ECB board ...
Even the Germans could be worried," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed
income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo in Milan.
U.S. RESTART
Wall Street was expected to continue from where it left off
on Wednesday, when it slipped after the Fed kept its $85
billion-a-month stimulus plan intact but did not sound quite as
alarmed about the state of the economy as some had anticipated.
Dealers said the market had talked itself into expecting the
bank would make "dovish" changes to its statement in favour of
holding off longer with any monetary tightening. So it was
somehow considered "hawkish" when those did not materialise.
"We interpreted the statement as neutral and balanced and
think the Fed is essentially in a holding pattern," said
analysts at Australia and New Zealand Bank.
U.S.-based Citibank moved its prediction for the Fed's first
trimming of bond-buying forward to January and shortened the
odds on a December move. But the vast majority of analysts still
pointed to it holding off until later in the new year.
The Fed funds futures barely budged on the statement
and short-dated Treasury yields stayed well anchored while the
longer end moved up only modestly. Yields on the 10-year note
were steady at 2.54 percent.
Currency moves were also moderate, with the U.S. dollar
edging further away from recent lows. The dollar index
was up 0.3 percent on the day and back above the 80 mark for the
first time in almost two weeks and at 98.30 yen.
The soft euro zone data, which came after one ECB policy
maker pointed to further cheap cash injections, meant the fall
in the euro was slightly more pronounced as it dropped away from
last week's peak of $1.3832 back to $1.3640.
"The good news from yesterday is that it put a stop on the
dollar slide," said ABN Amro Chief Investment Officer Didier
Duret. "We were risking getting into a territory where the
dollar was undervalued and was creating a problem for others."
KIWI BOUNCE
In Asia, shares had seen modest falls in line with Wall
Street, but sentiment had been helped by the Bank of Japan's
decision to stick with a massive stimulus program that has shown
tentative signs of breaking the grip of deflation.
Given U.S. shares had reached record highs this week, the
resulting profit-taking came as no surprise. Economists were
already digesting a small rise in weekly U.S. jobless benefit
claims as well as monthly Chicago PMI numbers.
Further afield, The New Zealand dollar bounced after the
country's central bank said increases in interest rates were
still likely to be needed next year, putting it well ahead of
most other developed economies in tightening.
The currency rallied as much as half a U.S. cent in
reaction, though the central bank also noted that a strong
currency meant it might be able to wait longer before having to
raise rates.
In commodities markets, spot gold faded after rising the
most in a week at one stage on Wednesday. It fetched $1,325.20
an ounce on Thursday while Brent crude eased 31
cents to $109.25 a barrel.