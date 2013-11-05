GLOBAL MARKETS-Uncertainty over ECB caps moves in shares, euro

* European shares steady near 5-year highs
* Euro seen vulnerable to ECB policy easing
* Wall St set to open weaker as taper debate dominates
* Commodities supported by hopes of central bank liquidity
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Nov 5 European shares halted gains just
below five-year highs and the euro steadied near seven-week lows
on Tuesday as uncertainty over the European Central Bank's next
policy move sapped investor enthusiasm.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open, putting
the S&P 500 on track to halt a two-day winning streak, as
traders waited for factory data to shed light on when the
Federal Reserve may trim its monetary stimulus.
Markets are on edge over the next moves by both central
banks after a sharp drop in euro zone inflation opened the door
to a rate cut, while a run of mixed U.S. economic data cast
doubt on the expected timing of the Fed's tapering.
In Europe investors remain split on how the ECB may decide
to tackle what is set to be very subdued growth across the
region throughout 2014, according new European Commision
forecasts. [ID:nL5N0IQ1J7}
"I wouldn't be surprised if we get a rate cut, just to send
a signal," said Markus Schomer, chief economist at fund
manager's PineBridge Investments.
"A rate cut could at least help in lowering the value of the
euro," Schomer said, adding that extending more ultra-cheap
loans to banks would have greater impact.
But Koen Maes, global head of asset allocation at Dexia
Asset Management said: "I don't think they will cut rates,
because frankly it wouldn't change anything at this point in
terms of impact on the economic recovery."
The policy risks left the broad FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares slightly lower by midday by 0.2
percent though only after it touched a level not seen since
mid-2008.
The euro traded just under $1.35 for most of the
morning session, holding near a seven-week trough of $1.3442 set
on Monday.
The prospect of both euro zone and U.S. central banks
supporting the global economy helped keep MSCI's world equity
index near its strongest level since 2008,
easing just 0.1 percent.
CENTRAL BANKS RULE
Investors are now awaiting Friday's October non-farm
payrolls data to see if the unemployment rate eases from the
current 7.2 percent. Economists in a Reuters survey expect the
rate to have edged up. The Fed has promised to hold rates
ultra-low at least until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent,
provided inflation remains mild.
Before that, third-quarter gross domestic product data on
Thursday will help show how strong the momentum in the economy
was before last month's partial government shutdown.
The heavy flow of data left the dollar index, which
measures the greenback against six major currencies, holding
just above a nine-month low of 78.998 hit on Oct. 25.
However, against the Japanese currency, the dollar fell
about 0.3 percent to 98.25 yen following a reaffirmation
by Japan's central bank on Monday that it would do everything
necessary to reflate its economy. [ID:nL3N0IQ2IQ}
Only China now looks likely to buck the tend for more
monetary policy support. New Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech
published in full late on Monday that adding extra stimulus
would be more difficult since printing new money would cause
inflation.
Asian shares struggled as a result slipping
about 0.2 percent, though Japan's Nikkei stock average
bounced off its lows and managed a 0.2 percent gain.
Australian shares bucked the downtrend to head back
toward last month's five-year high after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5
percent as widely expected.
In commodity markets the ultra-loose monetary policy
prospects helped gold hold firm at $1,314.50 an ounce.
Copper added 0.1 percent to $7,158 a tonne.
Brent crude was slightly firmer at $106.36 a barrel
but close to the four-month low touched on Monday on worries
over a prolonged outage from key oil exporter Libya.