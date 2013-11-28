GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger U.S. data spurs world shares, yen falls

* Strong U.S. data lift world share markets
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 28 World shares edged toward
six-year highs on Thursday and the yen languished at long-term
lows against the euro and dollar after a batch of strong U.S.
economic data.
The signs of a strengthening U.S. jobs market and more
cheerful consumers had spurred Wall Street to a record close on
Wednesday, while reinforcing talk that the Federal Reserve could
start scaling back its monetary stimulus, which supported the
dollar.
Japan's Nikkei hit its highest in nearly six years
while in Europe, Germany's DAX touched an all-time high to lead
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index towards a third
straight month of gains.
"Our stance for quite a while has been pretty optimistic on
equities and that is where we continue to stay," said Sybren
Brouwer, head of equity strategy at ABN Amro.
"There could be some risk of losing momentum or even a small
correction, but over the longer term the outlook remains
strong."
The share gains came despite the latest euro zone data,
showing bank lending to firms fell 2.1 percent in October,
equalling the biggest fall on record.
Shares in Britain's housebuilders also fell sharply, with
more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) wiped off their value
at one point after the Bank of England unexpectedly scaled back
a scheme that has been driving up mortgage lending over the last
year.
Barratt Developments, Britain's biggest
housebuilder by volume, had tumbled almost 10 percent at one
stage while Persimmon, largest by market value, ended
down 6 percent as the FTSE 100 lagged its euro peers.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks share moves across
45 countries, barely flinched though and a 0.25 percent gain
took it closer to its best level since the start of 2008
.
DOLLAR DEMAND
U.S. stock and bond markets were closed for Thanksgiving on
Thursday, meaning trading was lighter than usual.
The dollar popped above 102.00 yen for the first time
since May 29, but the euro maintained its grip on $1.36
as an acceleration in German inflation trumped the weak ECB
lending data.
Markets were caught out last month after euro zone inflation
plunged to just 0.7 percent and the ECB reacted by cutting
rates. On Friday analysts will get the latest reading with most
now expecting a modest rebound.
"The German CPI data jumped quite significantly so that has
the potential to feed through to the euro zone inflation number
tomorrow," said Morgan Stanley's head of European FX strategy,
Ian Stannard.
"Heading into the year end we wouldn't be surprised to see
the euro holding up as we are likely to see some repatriation
(of euros) from the banks. That's because the year end is when
the ECB takes its snapshot of banks' balance sheets for its
Asset Quality Review," he added.
With the yen already on the back foot, the euro's momentum
took it past 139 yen for the first time since June
2009.
So far this month, both the euro and dollar are up nearly 4
percent on the yen, which investors have been selling to raise
funds for buy higher-yielding assets as the Bank of Japan
remains committed to keeping monetary policy ultra-loose to
shore up growth.
INFLATION CONCERN
The surging dollar also pressured commodity bloc currencies
such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as well as many
emerging market currencies with weak economic prospects.
The Indonesian rupiah went as low as 12,000 per dollar
for the first time in nearly five years, while the Thai
baht slid to its weakest level in 11 weeks.
European bond markets were little changed and focused on the
outlook for inflation and its implications for the European
Central Bank, which holds a policy meeting next week.
Alongside the stronger German numbers, Spanish inflation
rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in November from zero in the
previous month, fuelling expectations that Friday's overall euro
zone inflation figures will come out at around 1 percent.
Among commodities, Brent crude slipped back below $111 a
barrel as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles
offset the signs of economic recovery which would boost demand.
Gold gained 0.3 percent to about $1,244 an ounce,
moving away from a four-month low of $1,227.34 hit on Monday,
though the outlook remains weak.
"In view of the apparent improvement in the (U.S.) economy,
investors are slowly pulling funds out of gold for better
avenues of investment," said Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu.