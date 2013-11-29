GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares near 6-yr high, euro firm after inflation rebound

* European shares edge up, euro firm after inflation data
* Nikkei records best November performance since 2005
* Yen hits 5-year trough vs euro, 6-month low vs dollar
* Gold heads for big monthly fall
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 29 World stocks hovered around a
six-year high on Friday as faith in an improving global economy
and support from central banks drove markets towards a third
straight month of gains.
The Nikkei in Tokyo notched up its best November since 2005
despite some late profit taking in Asia, as the yen, at a
five-year low against the euro and a six-month low
versus the dollar, boosted hopes for its big exporting
firms.
European shares were near a 5-1/2 year high and
heading for a seventh week in positive territory out of the last
eight in a relaxed end to the month.
London's FTSE, Paris's CAC 40 and
Frankfurt's Dax all inched up, while Madrid's IBEX
outperformed with a rise of 0.5 percent after ratings
agency Standard and Poor's upped its outlook on Spain.
The rating firm also nudged up troubled Cyprus's junk status
rating but at the same time stripped the Netherlands of its
prized AAA grade, blaming its worsening growth prospects.
The bond market reaction, however, was muted. Spanish bonds
marginally outperformed but even Dutch
debt made ground despite the bad news.
After some higher-than-expected German and Spanish inflation
numbers the previous day, there was little surprise when the
wider euro zone reading came in slightly above forecast at a
still-depressed mark of 0.9 percent.
Markets were caught out last month after a plunge to just
0.7 percent prompted the ECB to cut the bloc's interest rates
but the signs of a rebound suggested there may be less drive for
more action from Frankfurt in the coming months.
"The ECB will inevitably have to do quantitative easing, but
two things need to happen first," said Neil Williams, chief
economist at fund manager Hermes in London.
"Constitutional change, that is easy, but also that Germany
needs to smell deflation. And I fear this number will prove a
bit of an unfortunate distraction."
YEN LOWS
With many in the U.S. extending Thanksgiving breaks into the
weekend, trading was expected to be light on Wall Street where
futures pointed to early gains of 0.2 percent for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones Industrial.
In the currency market, the euro shuffled up to
$1.3612 after the inflation data, and pushed back up against the
yen having dropped from a new five-year high of 139.705 yen
overnight.
Investors have been using the yen as a funding currency for
carry trades with the Bank of Japan committed to keeping
ultra-loose monetary policy to shore up growth - in contrast to
the U.S. Federal Reserve which is moving towards unwinding its
$85 billion-a-month bond-buying campaign.
The yen is down almost 18 percent versus the euro this year,
while it is off 15 percent against the greenback - and is also
set for its biggest one-month fall since January. The Nikkei
meanwhile, has rallied 50 percent this year.
Data on Friday showed Japanese consumer inflation
accelerated to a five-year high and factory output rose for a
second straight month in October, more evidence the recovery in
the world's third-largest economy should extend into 2014.
"Industrial production was good but it was below consensus.
Gradually, the market is coming to believe the BOJ will be
forced to react again sometime next year," said Kyoya Okazawa,
head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas
in Tokyo.
GOLD WEIGHS
Among commodities, oil held near $111 on course for
its biggest monthly rise since August, while growth-attuned
metal copper limped to a 3 percent monthly fall.
Gold was also licking its wounds at $1,247 an ounce
after its biggest monthly drop since June took its year-to-date
slump to more than a quarter of its January value.
It is a fall that is being driven by worries over the U.S.
central bank, the Federal Reserve, eventually scaling back its
huge, $85 billion a month stimulus programme.
Emerging market currencies and stocks have also been in the
firing line and Indonesia's central bank mirrored a move by
Thailand earlier in the week as it intervened on Friday to lift
the rupiah away from a near five-year low.
Due to Indonesia's sizable current account deficit, the
rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to
capital outflows once the Fed finally starts cutting its aid.