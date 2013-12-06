GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields rise as U.S. jobs data boosts taper talk

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 The dollar and government bond
yields rose on Friday and gold tumbled, as
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted the case for an
imminent scaling-back of Federal Reserve stimulus.
The debate over when the Fed will start reducing the flow of
cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months. The
main U.S. employment indicator - non-farm payrolls - bolstered
the view that the job market in the world's biggest economy is
on the mend.
A total of 203,000 new jobs were added last month, the Labor
Department said, beating expectations of 180,000, while the
unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to
a five-year low of 7 percent.
The dollar took it as supporting the case for a Fed move,
and jumped to session highs against both the euro and the
yen. U.S. Treasury yields, which act as a
benchmark for borrowing costs around the world, briefly climbed
above 2.9 percent.
"It's a very solid number, not only on the non-farm payrolls
side, but with the unemployment rate falling by 0.3 percentage
point and the labor force participation rate up," said Eric
Stein, Co-Director Global Income Group at Eaton Vance Investment
Managers in Boston.
"The U.S. labor market is still far from healed, but it
certainly is moving in the right direction. This number puts a
December taper on the table, but it isn't a certainty."
European shares quickly regained their morning mojo having
wobbled before the data. Wall Street stock futures jumped, with
gains of around 1 percent expected for both the S&P 500
and Dow Jones Industrial Average.
For gold, which benefits from U.S. stimulus due to its
appeal as an inflation hedge, it was a different story: Spot
gold fell almost 1 percent to a session low of $1,211.80
an ounce while the gold price in euros hit its lowest
level in 3-1/2 years.