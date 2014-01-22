GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shines on UK data, Wall Street focuses on earnings

* Sterling hits highest in year vs euro after UK data
* Chinese index rises 2.3 pct to 2-week high
* Australia inflation data hurts shares, lifts Aussie
* Portugal stocks plunge but periphery bonds extend gains
* Wall Street expect to open subdued
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 22 Sterling reached a 12-month high
against the euro on Wednesday as falling unemployment in Britain
focused attention on when U.K. interest rates would rise.
Chinese shares jumped after its central bank moved to ease
lending-market tensions. That kept world stocks hovering near 5
1/2-year highs, though the mood soured in Europe as Portugal
suffered its worst day since July.
Wall Street focused on another flurry of company earnings,
including results from eBay and Netflix, and on
'Redbook' data. Futures prices pointed to 0.1-0.2 percent
declines for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones benchmarks.
An upgrade of the International Monetary Fund's world
forecasts on Tuesday had initially lifted financial-market
sentiment. A rally in government bonds from the southern euro
zone also resumed.
But the UK took the spotlight. Another bigger-than-expected
decline in unemployment, to 7.1 percent, provided more evidence
of a fast-healing economy, improving the chances the Bank of
England will raise rates soon.
Minutes from the central bank's last meeting, released at
the same time as the jobless data, showed policymakers now feel
unemployment is likely to fall to 7 percent "materially earlier"
than expected. That is threshold the bank has set for reviewing
its policy.
The minutes sent sterling to its highest in a year against
the euro, at 82.26 pence per euro, and pushed it up
against the dollar. UK government bonds, or gilts, lost
out as investors sought out higher-rewarding alternatives.
"It will certainly be the big challenge for Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney and the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in
managing the forward guidance," said Michael Hewson, chief
strategist at CMC Markets. "What does he do when it does hit 7
percent? ... I think the only way is up for the pound."
The other big move in Europe came as Portuguese stocks
suffered their biggest drop in seven month, falling
more than 2 percent. Bank shares helped to lead the decline,
falling almost 30 percent in some cases, after the government
decided against a tax move that would have helped boost their
capital positions.
INFLATION SURPRISE
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to make a second
small cut to its stimulus programme next week, the dollar
remained near a two-month high against a basket of currencies.
In Asian trading, Chinese shares jumped 2.6 percent after
this week's moves by China's central bank. Its efforts to cool
rising bank-to-bank borrowing costs continued to buoy a stock
market recovery from a six-month low.
An upside inflation surprise also lifted the Aussie dollar
as the prospect of an RBA rate cut faded. The Canadian
dollar sagged near a four-year low on bets the Bank of
Canada will be shifting towards an easier policy.
EMERGING TENSIONS
Emerging markets were also in focus again as political
unrest flared back up in Thailand and Ukraine.
Ukraine's hryvnia currency hit its lowest level against the
dollar since October 2009 and the country's debt insurance costs
spiked after two demonstrators were shot during a new wave of
anti-government protests in Kiev.
In Thailand, the shooting of a pro-government activist
weakened the stock market and initially the baht.
The currency recovered after the central bank resisted the
temptation to cut rates.
"Thai financial markets are relatively calm for now. But if
the political standoff drags on, then there will be delays in
infrastructure investment and larger economic implications,"
said Yukino Yamada, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Markets in Turkey steadied after a torrid few weeks. The
lira steadied after plunging to a record low on Tuesday.
Stocks rose 1.3 percent, heading for a third day of
gains.
Among commodities, oil prices rose on expectations
accelerating growth in industrialised economies will lift
demand. U.S. crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $95.61 a
barrel, their highest since Jan. 3.
However, growth-attuned copper dropped and iron ore
fell to its weakest in more than six months as slow demand from
top importer China hit sentiment.