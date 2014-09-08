GLOBAL MARKETS-Scotland split fears pound sterling, Europe flinches

* Sterling plunges as poll finds support for Scottish
independence
* Chinese trade data for August shows domestic economy
sluggish
* Most European shares sag as FTSE leads way lower
* Brent oil drops briefly below $100 a barrel
* Wall Street's S&P 500 seen opening down 0.15
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 8 World share markets stalled on
Monday as the threat of Scotland splitting from the rest of
Britain leapt to the forefront of investors' attention, the
latest in a recent run of geopolitical curveballs.
Sterling fell to a 10-month low against the dollar and
British shares and government bonds led a cautious Europe lower
after a weekend poll put the campaign for an independent
Scotland in the lead -- just 10 days before the final vote.
With a ceasefire in Ukraine tentatively holding and markets
underpinned by Chinese stimulus hopes and last week's salvo of
ECB support measures, investors were left mulling a potentially
messy divorce in the UK that, up until now at least, most had
viewed as an unlikely.
The uncertainty wasn't confined to the UK either and gave
the rest of Europe a reason to cash in on recent stock market
gains.
Another eye-catching mover was Brent crude as it
briefly fell below $100 a barrel, having posted its third weekly
drop in four weeks last week.
Traders fingered the breach on disappointing Chinese data
which stoked speculation about whether authorities would have to
loosen policy further to revive demand in the world's second
biggest economy.
But in Europe, attention was focussed on Scotland's Sept. 18
vote on whether to break away from the rest the United Kingdom.
A weekend poll showed the "Yes" to independence campaign on 51
percent versus 49 percent in the "No" camp.
Though it excluded those who would not vote and did not know
how they would vote, it was the first time the split supporters
had their noses in front and overturned the 22-point lead the
unionist campaign had just a month ago.
It rattled sterling which saw its biggest fall in
13-months to as low as $1.6104, though it looked to have
stabilised as early U.S. currency market trading gathered
momentum.
London's FTSE was also the Europe's worst performing
bourse down over 1 percent with 6 of its 10 biggest fallers
based in Scotland, while bond markets saw UK yields
tick up.
"The pound is predictably taking a hit, my base case is
still that there won't be a split but should there be a 'yes'
vote the pound will look vulnerable because of the 12-18 months
of uncertainty that would lie ahead," said Neil Williams, chief
economist at UK-based fund manager Hermes.
The broader European worry is that a split will increase the
chance of what would be left of a not-so-United Kingdom leaving
the European Union in a few years time -- a much bigger
upheaval. It could also set the tone for a similar vote to leave
Spain by Catalonia planned for November.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8
percent as it gave back roughly half of last week's advance.
Spanish bonds underperformed while UK market volatility was the
highest since the country's 2010 election.
OIL UNDER $100
S&P 500 was expected to inch back from Friday's record
closing high when trading on Wall Street resumes later.
Yahoo was one of the biggest movers in premarket
trading, up 2.8 percent as traders geared up for the IPO of
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba IPO-BABA.N in which it has a
sizable stake. initial public offering.
Risk sentiment was generally supported after Friday's
lacklustre U.S. jobs report was seen as keeping the Federal
Reserve from raising U.S. interest rates until at least the
middle of next year.
High-flying emerging market stocks, which tend to
be highly sensitive to U.S. monetary policy predictions, were up
0.2 percent though there were other factors at play too.
Chinese markets were closed on Monday but Chinese trade data
was released that supported bets on ongoing stimulus from
Beijing. An unexpected fall in imports raised concerns about
tepid domestic demand.
It compounded Friday's weaker U.S. jobs numbers and saw
Brent crude oil fall below $100 a barrel for the first
time in 14 months, albeit briefly. Safe haven-favourite gold
was off a three-month low at $1,266 an ounce.
"The fall in prices is a temporary thing. They are still
within the acceptable range," an OPEC delegate from a Gulf
country told Reuters."
In contrast to sterling's sharp moves, other major
currencies were treading water. The dollar was up a touch at
105.30 yen, but remained shy of last week's its near
six-year high of 105.71.
The euro also steadied at $1.2946, holding above last
week's 14-month low of $1.2920. Net short positions in the euro
ballooned in the week ended Sept. 2, rising to their largest in
more than two years, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)