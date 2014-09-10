GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, yields rise as Fed, Scotland dominate

* Shares slide on strengthened bets on early U.S. rate hike
* Too-close-to-call Scottish independence vote unnerves
markets
* Santander's Emilio Botin dies, bank's shares lag market
* Euphoria over new Apple products short-lived
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 10 Global shares fell on Wednesday
as markets strengthened bets on an early U.S. rate hike while
persistent concerns over Scotland's future unnerved investors in
Europe, helping a high-flying dollar hold on to recent gains.
European stocks fell for the fourth day in a row and
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose for the fifth straight
session, something not seen since early June.
Shares in the euro zone's biggest bank Santander
fell 2 percent, twice as much as the euro zone financials index
and three times as much as the broader pan-European
banking index after the sudden death of its 79-year old
chairman Emilio Botin.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan posted its largest fall in nearly six months.
In early trade the FTSEurofirst index of leading European
shares was down 0.5 percent at 1379 points, Germany's
DAX was down 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40
and Britain's FTSE 100 were both down 0.3 percent.
The stock market slide on Wednesday followed broad weakness
on Wall Street the previous day after initial excitement over
Apple Inc's new products evaporated, and as bond yields
continued their march higher.
The 10-year U.S. yield scaled 2.5 percent, lifting European
yields, as investors continued to digest a study earlier this
week by the San Francisco Fed that showed investors expect
slower rate hikes than policymakers themselves expect.
Germany's 10-year yield rose back above 1 percent to its
highest in a month to trade at 1.02 percent, and
Spain's benchmark yield rose 6 basis points to 2.27 percent
.
"The study by the San Francisco Fed unnerved investors that
markets are too complacent about the pace of Fed rate hikes,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"It is only a matter of time before the Fed moves for
tighter policy."
SCOTTISH POLL JITTERS
The shift towards pricing in an earlier U.S. rate hike
helped the dollar hold onto its recent gains.
The dollar hit a six-year high against the yen of 106.66 yen
and the dollar index, a basket of its value against six
major currencies, hovered near Tuesday's 14-month high.
The euro recovered from Tuesday's 14-month low of $1.2860
back to $1.2933, and sterling halted its recent decline
sparked by the upcoming Scottish vote, ticking up a fifth of one
percent to $1.6125.
But with latest polls suggesting the outcome of the
referendum is now too close to call, the "risk premium"
surrounding the possibility the 300 year-old United Kingdom
could cease to exist next week continues to hang over British
financial assets.
"Exiting a political and monetary union which has existed
over the past 300 years would not be without deep and
long-lasting consequences. UK assets are facing a risk premium
problem," SocGen analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said
Scotland could not be fully independent and have a currency
union with the rest of the UK, warning that currency union is
"incompatible with sovereignty".
Gold recovered from Tuesday's three-month low of $1,247.15
per ounce to stand at $1,255.19.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet; To read Reuters Global
Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)