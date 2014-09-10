GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall on rate hike worries, dollar rises

* U.S. stock prices slide on bets on faster Fed rate hikes
* Looming Scottish independence vote unnerves markets
* Dollar climbs to six-year peak vs yen
* Short-dated U.S. yields approach highest in over 3 years
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stock prices fell on
Wednesday on growing bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates faster than previously thought, while anxiety over whether
Scotland might break off from the United Kingdom unnerved
investors in Europe, hurting sterling and boosting the dollar.
The greenback reached a six-month peak against the yen and
short-dated U.S. Treasuries yields approached their highest in
over three years following a study released on Monday from the
San Francisco Federal Reserve that showed investors
underestimate the pace of eventual rate hikes.
Oil prices in London fell to new 16-month lows on rising
supplies, while spot gold prices hovered near a three-month low
on a strengthening dollar.
"The study by the San Francisco Fed unnerved investors that
markets are too complacent about the pace of Fed rate hikes,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in
Edingburgh.
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 22.31 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,991.56, the S&P 500
declined 2.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,985.72 and
the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.73 points, or 0.02 percent,
to 4,551.56.
Weakness on Wall Street and worries about a Scottish
secession vote on Sept. 18 knocked the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares down 0.2 percent at 1,382.74
points.
Tokyo's Nikkei closed 0.25 percent higher.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 1.25 points or 0.29 percent, to
426.89.
Some U.S. short-term rates futures for 2015 delivery fell to
their lowest levels since early August, suggesting traders are
pricing in more than a 50 percent chance the U.S. central bank
might raise policy rates from near zero in the middle of next
year, according to CME's FedWatch.
Short-dated two-year U.S. yields, which are most
sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, hit 0.576
percent earlier, near a three-plus year high set at the end of
July. This pulled short-dated European yields higher with German
Schatz yields at minus 0.62 percent.
The shift towards pricing in a faster pace of U.S. rate
hikes helped the dollar hold onto its recent gains.
The greenback touched a six-year high against the yen of
106.84 yen earlier Wednesday, while the dollar index, a
measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies,
dipped 0.09 percent but remained not far below Tuesday's
14-month high.
Sterling hit a 10-month low of $1.6050 before
recovering almost a cent, while the euro recovered from
Tuesday's 14-month low of $1.2860 and stabilized
above$1.29.
The recent rally in the dollar has depressed gold prices.
Gold pared losses from a three-month low hit earlier Wednesday
to stand at $1,250.60.
Brent crude for October delivery was last down 54
cents or 0.54 percent, at $98.62 a barrel. U.S. crude was
last down 59 cents or down 0.64 percent at $92.16 per barrel.
