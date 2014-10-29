GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as investors put faith in Fed's message

* Fed hopes, earnings lift stocks
* European corporate results not quite so sparkling
* Government bond yields edge lower
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 29 World stocks rose on Wednesday,
lifted by strong corporate earnings and investor optimism that
the U.S. Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates for some
time, even as it is expected to officially wind down its
bond-buying stimulus programme.
Europe's main indices followed the overnight lead from Wall
Street and Asia, although the third-quarter earnings reports out
of Europe weren't quite as solid as those from the United
States.
The dollar was under light selling pressure and major
government bond yields were marginally lower, as currency and
fixed income markets anticipated a soothing message from the Fed
when it ends its two-day policy meeting later in the day.
Germany's DAX was up almost 1 percent in early
trade, Britain's FTSE was up half a percent, and
France's CAC 40 up a third of one percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei share
average climbed 1.5 percent.
"Markets are banking on the prospect that the Federal
Reserve will do everything in its power to anchor interest rate
expectations at, or below, current levels," said Michael Hewson,
chief strategist at CMC Markets in London.
"Any attempt to alter the (policy statement's) language in
anything other than a dovish fashion could well see markets take
fright," he said.
The Fed is widely expected to announce it will end its
two-year-old stimulus programme known as quantitative easing
three, as the U.S. economy continues to gather momentum. The Fed
started buying bonds as far back as late 2008.
Still, Fed officials have also stressed they are in no hurry
to take policy tightening a step further by raising rates from
near zero levels due to subdued inflation and the poor quality
of a recovery in labour markets.
Upbeat U.S. earnings so far have also eased worries that
corporate profits might be squeezed by sluggish global growth.
With 245 companies in the S&P 500 having reported
earnings so far for the third quarter, 73.5 percent have beat
analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters. Over the
past four quarters, 67 percent of companies have beat estimates.
The picture in Europe isn't quite so rosy. About a third of
companies listed on the STOXX Europe 600 benchmark
index have reported results so far this earnings season, with 67
percent of them meeting or beating profit forecasts, and 59
percent meeting or beating revenue forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
On Wednesday, Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank
announced a third-quarter net loss, and French oil
major Total said net adjusted profit fell 2 percent.
In other European corporate news, shares in French pharma
group Sanofi slumped 5 percent after the company's
board said it had decided to oust chief executive Chris
Viehbacher.
In currency trading, the dollar was down 0.2 percent against
the Japanese yen at 107.90 yen and the euro was little
changed at $1.2730, close to Tuesday's one-week high of
$1.2765.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds was down
a basis point at 2.275 percent, as was the German
Bund yield at 0.87 percent.
Italian government borrowing costs fell more steeply,
prompting a similar move across peripheral euro zone bond
markets, after the European Commission gave a tentative
thumbs-up to Rome's 2015 budget.
Italy, like France, has been campaigning for Brussels to
afford it greater fiscal flexibility in order to nurture fragile
economic growth, although their original budget proposals had to
be tweaked.
Ten-year Italian yields dropped 4 basis points
to 2.51 percent. Spanish equivalents, which tend to trade in
lock step with their southern neighbour, also dropped 4 basis
points to 2.11 pct.
