GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks wary ahead of Greece meetings

* Stocks, euro edge lower ahead of euro zone meetings on
Greece
* Dollar mostly higher with yields, oil struggles to bounce
* Russian, Ukraine markets sag ahead of Minsk meeting
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 11 European stocks and the euro fell
on Wednesday while the dollar edged higher as euro zone meetings
on the Greek debt crisis threatened to give rise to confusion
rather than clarity.
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Wednesday and EU leaders
on Thursday, but officials are already playing down chances of a
breakthrough.
European shares inched lower, led by a 3.8 percent
drop in Greek shares, while the euro and bonds from
Greece, Portugal and Ireland also
dipped.
New Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will spell out a
plan to drop his country's bailout and end austerity at the
meeting in Brussels, and seek a temporary agreement to buy time
until June for a properly negotiated settlement.
The rest of the euro zone led by Germany, however, is
sticking to the view that Athens needs to push on with spending
cuts and privatisations if funding support is to continue.
"We have relatively low expectations about a solution being
agreed," said Vasileios Gkionakis, UniCredit's Global Head of FX
Strategy.
"I think this meeting is all about laying down the plans and
explaining where the two sides disagree. And I think it will set
the stage for some increased volatility over the next few days."
As the euro sagged to $1.1313 under the Greek uncertainty,
the dollar remained firm as traders continued to bet on the
first U.S. interest rate hike in almost a decade later this
year.
The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen of 119.77
bolstered by a recent rise in Treasury yields - a reflection of
rate hike expectations. Trade was thin, though, with Japanese
markets closed for a public holiday.
UKRAINE TALKS
Tokyo's day off kept moves in other Asian equity markets in
check.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended off 0.3 percent. Australia's main index
slipped 0.6 percent to offset a 0.2 percent gain for
shares in Shanghai.
In commodity markets, U.S. crude futures bounced 40
cents to $50.42 a barrel on news of a smaller-than-expected rise
in crude inventories. Brent crude gained 25 cents to
$56.71, having shed $1.91 on Tuesday.
Traditional safe haven gold rose 0.3 percent to
$1,237.70 an ounce, reversing a similar drop on Tuesday, while
copper climbed to $5,657 a tonne as traders prepared to wind
down for the Lunar New Year in the metal's biggest market,
China.
The rouble fell before talks between Russia, Ukraine, France
and Germany in Belarus aimed at bringing an end to fighting in
eastern Ukraine, with analysts predicting volatile trading.
Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine said 19 soldiers had been
killed in rebel attacks near the strategic town of Debaltseve,
while rebel representatives denied an earlier report that a
ceasefire had been agreed.
There was also move volatility in Nigeria, one of Africa's
largest economies. The naira lost more ground as it slipped to
202.75 to the dollar
It has hit repeated record lows this week after a delay to
presidential elections stirred concerns about political
stability and amid fears about the central bank's ability to
manage a currency hammered by weak oil prices.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)