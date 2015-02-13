GLOBAL MARKETS-German growth stunner cheers markets

* Shares up, yields on lower-rated bonds down
* Greece hopes, earnings also fuelling rally
* Euro edges up, on course for third week of gains
* Emerging-markets stocks at one-week high
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Feb 13 A forecast-smashing growth
reading from Germany sent stock markets higher and low-rated
bond yields lower on Friday, putting global equities on track
for a second straight week of gains.
The euro edged higher, on course for a third week of gains,
its best performance in just under a year against the dollar.
Germany's economy grew by a much stronger than expected 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter, a figure described by one
economist as a "thunderbolt" that pointed to a stronger 2015 and
that would fuel optimism for the broader euro zone economy.
The news added to optimism over Greece's debt stand-off with
its creditors, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to meet
their representatives ahead of a much-anticipated gathering of
euro zone finance ministers on Monday.
Better-than-expected sales from cosmetics firm L'Oreal
also cheered investors.
"The surprisingly robust figure from Germany is fuelling the
hopes that Europe is finally turning the corner," said Saxo Bank
trader Pierre Martin.
"With the excellent earnings season we have, we just needed
a bit of improvement on the macro front to revive the rally, and
now we have it."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index rose
0.6 percent and hit a seven-year high, while the German DAX
index hit a record high. The MSCI All-Country World
index was up 0.4 percent, heading for a second
straight week of gains.
Increased confidence in a recovery saw investors turn to
lower-rated debt, with yields on Portuguese, Italian and Spanish
10-year bonds down while their German equivalents rose slightly.
Greek borrowing costs also fell and shares rose, with Greek
bank stocks sharply up between 12 and 16 percent as investors
held out hope that next week's meeting could see Athens reach a
deal with its creditors.
The positive mood followed on from a rally in Asia, where
shares soared on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine and risk
appetite got a lift from Sweden's interest-rate cut.
Emerging-markets stocks were at a one-week high, heading for
a second straight week of gains, with Russian dollar-denominated
stocks at a two-month high.
London copper prices hit a three-week high, buoyed by a
weaker dollar, while Brent crude hovered around $60 a
barrel, up almost 4 percent this week as news of deeper industry
spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Blaise
Robinson, John Geddie, Patrick Graham and Chris Vellacott;
Editing by Alison Williams)