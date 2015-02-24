GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar inches up on Yellen hopes, Greek breather

* Dollar inches up, European shares supported by Greek deal
* Asian stocks mostly firmer, moves modest as China off
* Fed's Yellen testifies to Congress at 1000 EST/1500 GMT
* Bonds bet on dovish tone, dollar bulls want hawkish turn
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 24 World shares held near record
highs on Tuesday after Greece produced a list of proposed
economic reforms, and the dollar rose on expectations Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen would signal the Fed was still moving
towards raising interest rates.
European stocks headed for six days of gains after
Greece delivered its proposed reforms to the Eurogroup, the euro
zone's finance ministers. If the list is approved, Greece will
get a four-month extension of its financial lifeline.
The reforms included promises not to roll back any ongoing
or completed privatisations and assurances that any state
spending to address what Greece's new government has called a
"humanitarian crisis" would not hurt the country's budget.
"In the Commission's view, this list is sufficiently
comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful
conclusion of the review," one European Commission source told
Reuters.
Greece's stock market, which was closed on Monday,
jumped as much as 7 percent. Greek, Italian
and Spanish bond yields all nudged
lower as the latest bout of euro zone break-up jitters eased.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call from
1300 GMT to discuss the Greek plan.
Despite Greece's move, the euro weakened and the dollar
gained. Traders were waiting to see what message Federal
Reserve chief Yellen would send when she testifies before
Congress later.
The greenback gained 0.6 percent to 119.54 yen and
was last up roughly 0.2 percent against the euro at $1.1303
. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held around
2.08 percent, compared with last week's high of 2.1640 percent.
Wall Street was expected to open little changed.
Yellen testifies around 1500 GMT. Markets will be watching
to see whether she will repeat the dovish message of the minutes
from the Fed's last meeting, or will reaffirm rates may start
rising in June.
"Given the growing evidence that the backdrop can more than
withstand what will amount to a modest increase in the policy
rate, we find it hard to imagine Yellen will promote the 'lower
for longer' mantra that was espoused in the minutes," RBCM chief
U.S. economist, Tom Porcelli, said.
"Economic fundamentals quite clearly show we no longer need
emergency levels of accommodation."
HIGH TIMES
Modest 0.2 percent gains for European shares took the
benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 index to a seven-year high,
although investors were reluctant to make any big bets before
Yellen testifies.
Better-than-expected results from mining giant BHP Billiton
helped London's FTSE stay in reach of its 1999
record high. Germany's DAX hovered at its own peak as
Telefonica Deutschland raised cost-cut estimates from
its E-Plus buy.
Encouraged by the expected debt deal, Greek bond yields fell
300 basis points and stocks rose to a 2-1/2-month high.
Some investors remained cautious. Ioan Smith, managing
director of KCG Europe, noted the deal would only give Athens
four months of breathing space.
"We've been in similar situations during the euro zone
crisis," Smith said. "It's nowhere near close to a structural
solution, but the market seems pretty chuffed about it, and
'hope' is a powerful investment consideration."
Asian share markets had crept higher overnight. Tokyo
reached another 15-year peak and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended flat.
Oil prices rebounded, with U.S. crude last up 19
cents at $49.68 and Brent in London up to $59.44 a
barrel.
Russia's rouble gained as a result, although the
country's government bonds suffered when Barclays said it would
remove them from its global indexes after Moody's followed
Standard and Poor's on Friday in cutting them to "junk".
Gold fell to near a seven-week low of just below
$1,200 an ounce. Expectations the Fed will raise rates this year
have curbed gold's safe-haven appeal in recent weeks.
"With a healthy U.S. economy, that gives the impetus for the
Fed to start normalising interest rates and this is a very
bearish signal for gold," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan,
who sees gold at $1,000 an ounce by the year-end.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Manolo Serapio
Jr in Singapore; and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Larry
King)