GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil sell off as U.S. dollar rallies

* Dollar reaches multi-year highs boosted by Fed rate hike
view
* Lingering concern over Greece adds to bearish tone, hits
stocks
* China CPI lands above forecast but producer prices still
falling
(Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. dollar hit its
highest since 2003 against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as
the prospect of the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost
a decade stoked global volatility, hitting stocks, crude and
copper.
U.S. crude futures fell below $50 per barrel and Brent
dropped more than 2 percent to near $57, while copper lost
almost 2 percent weighed also by a continuing slide in China's
producer prices.
Concerns over Greece added to the bearish mood and drove the
S&P 500 to a one-month low in early trading on Wall Street.
Technical negotiations intended to prevent Greece going bankrupt
and potentially being forced to abandon the euro bloc will start
in Brussels on Wednesday.
The sharp decline in stocks responds to "continuing concern
over interest rates. It is a continuation of the pullback we saw
last Friday" after the jobs report, said Katrina Lamb, head of
investment strategy and research wealth management firm MV
Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.
She said the prospect of sustained dollar strength is also
taking a toll on the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings.
White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason
Furman said the surging greenback is a headwind for U.S. growth,
Bloomberg reported.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 219.18 points,
or 1.22 percent, to 17,776.54, the S&P 500 lost 22.35
points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,057.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 63.59 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,878.85.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent and Nikkei futures fell 1.4 percent
after an overnight drop of 0.7 percent in Tokyo stocks.
European stocks fell sharply despite the European Central
Bank's new bond-buying campaign continuing to push down the euro
and the bloc's already record-low borrowing costs.
The ECB's program was helping push the U.S. dollar higher,
as was speculation the Federal Reserve will start lifting
interest rates from mid-year after more stellar jobs data last
Friday and a chorus of hawkish Fed policymaker comments.
The euro was last down 0.9 percent at $1.075 after
hitting as low as $1.0722.
"It is all about the Fed now," said Aurelija Augulyte,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Nordea in Helsinki. "The
ECB (bond buying) bias has now been fully digested, but what the
market is now trying to do is price in (the prospect of) earlier
Fed rate hikes."
The prospect of rising U.S. yields threatened to draw funds
away from emerging markets, causing strains from Brazil to
Turkey. The Mexican peso hit a record low of 15.6218
against the dollar while the Brazilian real fell against
the greenback for the 13th time in the past 15 sessions.
OIL SLIPS
A further drop in producer prices in China overshadowed data
that showed consumer prices there rose 1.4 percent in February
compared with the same month last year. Much of the increase,
however, was due to seasonal volatility in food
prices.
Most commodities continued to struggle with the strength of
the U.S. dollar. Gold bounced slightly after hitting a
three-month low around $1,155 an ounce while copper futures
shed 1.5 percent.
Brent crude fell 2.1 percent to a near 1-month low
of $57.19 a barrel, while U.S crude dropped back below
$50 to $49.61.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 18/32 in price to yield 2.1315 percent, compared with 2.195
percent late Monday.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Barani
Krishnan in New York)